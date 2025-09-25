Embassy showcases Uganda’s tourism opportunities at French tourism show in Paris

Paris, France | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Embassy in Paris, France, is participating at the 47th International & French Tourism Market Expo which is taking place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris. The Embassy is leading Team Uganda, which includes major tour operators based in Uganda and France.

IFTM is the leading B2B trade show specializing in French and European tourism. It brings together thousands of professionals from the Leisure, Business Travel, MICE, Group and technology sectors. It is a dynamic international platform for the most creative national and international minds, innovators and industry leaders.

France is a leading tourist source market, and the number of French tourists arrivals in Uganda has been on the rise. The Embassy is leading the drive to tap into the lucrative French market to bolster tourist arrivals. During the three-day IFTM Expo, Team Uganda will showcase the various tourist attractions in Uganda and also opportunities for investment in the tourism and travel industry.

Under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) Program, Uganda Embassy in Paris is implementing a number of strategic activities to enhance Uganda’s visibility and appeal in France, Spain and Portugal, which are top source markets for tourists in Europe. The Embassy also organises regular familiarization (Fam) trips to Uganda for French, Spanish and Portuguese tour operators and influencers in the tour and travel industry, aimed at giving first-hand experience in what Uganda has to offer.