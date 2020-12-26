Eight Karimojong warriors, one soldier die in clash

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight Karimojong cattle rustlers have been killed in a deadly gun clash with the army. The eight Matheniko cattle rustlers from Moroto district were gunned down in the night of Christmas in a four-hour clash with UPDF soldiers in Napak district.

The UPDF 3rd Division Commander, Brig Joseph Balukudembe, says one soldier was killed and three others injured critically in the clash. He says five guns and animals were recovered from the cattle rustlers. Brig. Balukudembe says the warriors had taken advantage as people were busy enjoying Christmas to raid animals from a protected kraal.

“They came from Moroto around 9 pm to raid animals in the protected Kraal in Kailong village in Lopei Sub County in Napak district. But they found our soldiers alert,” he said. Brig Balukudembe suspects that many warriors could have escaped with injuries since their number was big.

He calls upon the leaders in Karamoja to step up the fight against the criminality, saying losing such a big number of young people is unfortunate. “We don’t want the situation where criminality in Karamoja keeps on transforming generation to generations this is very bad,” he said.

According to Brig Balukudembe, most of the people involved in cattle rustling are the youth who actually die in the process. He warns that the army will never allow Karamoja to return to the previous insecurity adding the peace in Karamoja was got at a high Price.

