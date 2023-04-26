Education ministry suspends deployment, transfer of teachers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports temporarily suspended the transfer and deployment of teaching and non-teaching staff with immediate effect.

This was announced in a notice issued on April 17, by the permanent secretary Ministry of Education and Sports, Ketty Lamaro.

According to Lamaro, the suspension has been issued to enable the office of the Auditor General efficiently carry out nationwide payroll audits.

The audit exercise which is expected to end in June is aimed at ascertaining the exact number of public officers including the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“In light of the above, the Ministry of Education and Sports has temporarily suspended the transfer and deployment of teaching and non-teaching staff effective April 17, 2023, until further notice to enable the auditor general’s office to carry out this exercise,” Lamaro stated.

“The purpose of this notice is to inform all the heads of institutions to inform their respective members of staff, she added,”

This year, the Ministry of Finance, embarked on an audit into the government payroll in a bid to rectify the recurrent challenges in remittances of pensions, gratuity and salaries of public servants.