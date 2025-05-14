Education Ministry bans public display of candidates’ exam results

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has banned the public display of individual candidates’ national examination results, warning that the practice violates the Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2019. In a May 5th, 2025, circular addressed to all heads of institutions and proprietors of private schools, the Ministry expressed concern over “the continued publication of Uganda National Examinations results, specifically individual candidates’ scores, result slips, and photographs across various public media channels and billboards.”

“This practice is in violation of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2019,” wrote Permanent Secretary Kedrace Turyagenda. She reminded school leaders that during the release of the 2024 PLE, UCE, and UACE results, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports had already “cautioned Headteachers and Proprietors of Schools against publicizing candidates’ results.”

Turyagenda said this was in line with the Ministry’s duty “to safeguard the privacy, dignity, and well-being of all learners, ensuring that academic achievements are handled with discretion in accordance with the law.” The Ministry said the publication of results exposes learners to “undue stress, anxiety, and possible harassment or stigma,” and warned that such actions are “unlawful under Part VIII, Section 36 (1–2) of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2019, which prescribes penalties for non-compliance.”

“All schools are directed to comply,” the circular stated. “Avoid using candidates’ examination results for advertising or marketing purposes.” Instead, schools are encouraged to “showcase the holistic educational experience they offer, including extracurricular activities, community engagement, and institutional development initiatives.”

Turyagenda further instructed schools to “ensure examination results are communicated privately to students and their parents/guardians through official channels, such as sealed school letters or secure digital platforms,” and to “refrain from displaying results on notice boards, social media platforms, or any other public forums.”

“Where necessary, a general performance summary may be shared without revealing names or photographs of individual candidates,” she added. The Ministry also urged school heads to “continuously sensitize key stakeholders (including staff, students, parents/guardians, and governing bodies) on the importance of maintaining confidentiality regarding examination results.”

“All Headteachers of Private Schools are specifically urged to enforce this directive diligently as part of their obligation to the Ministry,” Turyagenda warned. “Any Head of School found in breach of this guidance will be subject to stern disciplinary action.”

She said the purpose of the circular was “to reaffirm the Ministry’s position on the matter, in accordance with the law, best interest of learners’ privacy and well-being,” and to guide schools “on the appropriate handling and communication of national examination results.”

****

URN