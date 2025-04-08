Ecobank Uganda partners with Interswitch to boost digital banking and financial inclusion

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda has entered into a strategic partnership with Interswitch Uganda to enhance digital banking services and promote financial inclusion across the country.

The collaboration between Ecobank Uganda, a subsidiary of Pan-African banking giant Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, and Interswitch Uganda, a leading financial technology company, aims to improve customer access to digital financial services through the expansion of infrastructure and streamlined service delivery.

Through this partnership, Ecobank customers will now have access to over 650 ATM locations nationwide, thanks to Interswitch’s robust payment infrastructure. The initiative is expected to bring significant improvements in convenience, accessibility, security, and overall customer experience.

Commenting on the launch, Ecobank Uganda Managing Director Grace Muliisa said, “We are thrilled to partner with Interswitch to further our commitment to digital transformation and financial inclusion.”

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide seamless and innovative banking solutions for our customers across the country.”

Moris Seguya, Country General Manager at Interswitch Uganda, echoed the sentiment, stating, “This partnership reflects the shared vision of Interswitch and Ecobank Uganda to enhance accessibility and convenience through advanced digital banking services.”

“We are committed to delivering innovative payment solutions that empower individuals and businesses.”

The alliance is positioned to strengthen both institutions’ efforts in transforming Uganda’s financial landscape, ensuring more people and businesses can access secure, efficient, and modern banking.