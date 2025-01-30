EAC heads of state call for immediate ceasefire in DRC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Community (EAC) heads of state have called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This follows the announcement by the rebel group, M23, that they had captured Goma city, the capital of North Kivu province, amidst reports of hundreds of deaths of civilians, fighters, and foreign peacekeepers.

The announcement was followed by violent actions by sections of the population in the country’s capital Kinshasa, mainly targeting the embassies of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and other countries presumed to be sympathetic to the M23. The 24th Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State, meeting to deliberate on the developments and the “deteriorating security situation was attended by seven leaders of the EAC, while DR Congo’s Félix Antoine Tshisekedi chose to stay away.

The summit voiced concern about the expanding crisis especially the attacks on the diplomatic missions, embassies, and staff in Kinshasa. Accordingly, the Summit called on the DRC to protect diplomatic missions, lives, and property. In a communique issued late at night on Wednesday, the leaders called on all parties to the conflict to cease hostilities observe the immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and facilitate humanitarian access to the affected population.

Thousands of people were displaced from Goma and surrounding areas with others taking refuge across the borders to Uganda and Rwanda. Calling for a peaceful settlement of the conflicts, the Summit “strongly urged the government of the DRC to directly engage with all stakeholders, including the M23 and other armed groups that have grievances.

The fighting also saw at least 13 soldiers of the South African National Defense Force, who had been deployed under the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) peacekeeping mission.

Because of SADC involvement, the EAC leaders “decided on a joint EAC-SADC Summit to deliberate on the way forward, and mandated the EAC Summit Chairperson to consult with the SADC Summit Chair on the urgent convening of the joint meeting”.

President Tshisekedi’s refusal to attend the summit didn’t come as a surprise to many due to his increasing detachment from the EAC, despite having been admitted into the bloc barely three years ago. The country has openly shown distrust towards some EAC countries, specifically Uganda and Rwanda on suspicion of backing the rebels, while The latter has been directly and openly accused of sending arms and fighters into Congo.

DRC’s negative attitude towards the greater EAC came to the fore when it refused to renew the mandate of the EAC while the regional force that had been deployed to keep M23 and other armed groups at bay. Kinshasa accused them of not doing enough as the fighters kept launching attacks.

The EAC summit came just after Uganda’s State Minister for Regional Affairs, John Mulimba, told Parliament that President Yoweri Museveni was willing to mediate in the DRC crisis for a peaceful solution.

Earlier in the week, the EAC Summit Chairperson, Kenya’s president William Ruto called on his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over the DRC crisis. “He has expressed support for the regional efforts to deal with the challenge. President Macron also committed his country’s support for the interventions being carried out,” said Ruto in a brief statement on his social media accounts.

He said that he had done the same with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who, he said, praised Kenya’s efforts to promote regional stability. “We discussed the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the support needed from the United States of America.”

*****

URN