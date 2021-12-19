Early Christmas joy for families affected by nodding syndrome

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Gulu His Grace John Baptist Odama on December 18th, celebrated Christmas with hundreds of people whose households are affected by nodding syndrome.

Dubbed Christmas Lunch, the day attracted nodding disease families in Kitgum and Pader districts and was celebrated at Bongolaku Village, Lamit Parish in Labongo Amida sub county, one of the area greatly affected by nodding syndrome in Kitgum district.

The day which was organized by Arch Bishop John Baptist Odama Care center in Kitgum, was made possible with support from various leaders in government and the members of the community.

Odama appealed to the community to always pray for their troubles and join hands to solve their problems, instead of leaving it only to the government, NGOs and foreign countries.

Odama, who always celebrates Christmas with Gulu Prison inmates, says the care center will ensure that the community celebrates Christmas with nodding disease families every 18th day of December.

The member of parliament for Chua West, Okin P.P Ojara asked all the leaders in the council of the districts in Acholi sub region, to pass a resolution declaring December 18, of every year, a nodding syndrome day.

He says on this day, the leaders and the community will celebrate Christmas with the community affected by the debilitating ailment, and have time to enjoy with rather than lamenting all the time. He says the host district for the celebration will be chosen on a rotational basis.

On the day, the office of the prime Minister gave an assortment of 20,000 kilograms of maize flour, 10,000 kilograms of beans, 24 cartons of Moringa supplement and 20 cartons of tea leaves, to be distributed to all the districts affected by nodding syndrome in Acholi sub region.

The items were handed over by the state minister for northern Uganda, Freedom Grace Kwiyocwiny to the archbishop.

Odama commended the government for the Christmas package for sick children, saying it will make them feel loved and cared for.

****

URN