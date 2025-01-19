EACOP, Kyambogo University partner to offer specialized training in oil and gas

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, and Kyambogo University, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide specialized training in oil and gas.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for collaboration between the two parties, supporting the realization of National Content Capacity Building initiatives.

EACOP is a project company tasked with the construction, development and operation of the 1,443 km pipeline that will transport crude oil from Kabaale, Hoima in Uganda, to the port of Tanga at Tanzanian coastal line. The project relies on a network of national and international contractors and suppliers to manage construction and supply specialized equipment, underscoring the need for a properly skilled workforce to meet its duty requirements, hence the MoU.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Guillaume Dulout, the EACOP Managing Director, expressed optimism about the collaboration. “By working closely with institutions like Kyambogo University, we aim to build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce capable of driving the oil and gas sector forward while improving the lives of many Ugandans. Kyambogo University has consistently demonstrated its dedication to nurturing talent and innovation. Through this MoU, we recognize the vital role your institution will play in developing the next generation of engineers, technicians, and professionals who will contribute to the success of EACOP and beyond,” he noted.

Dulout highlighted other EACOP existing collaborations with the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK), Makerere University, and other professional bodies such as the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda (ISU). “These partnerships have already yielded tangible benefits, including onboarding graduate trainees and creating pathways for young Ugandans to thrive in the oil and gas industry, he added.

The partnership with Kyambogo University will focus on two critical national content capacity-building initiatives: Internship or graduate training programs and the train the trainer programs.

Under the internship or graduate training program, this initiative will provide training and work exposure to graduates or current students from Kyambogo University. Participants will work with EACOP’s suppliers and contractors on various aspects of the pipeline project, with assignments tailored to their respective disciplines.

The duration and location of these internships will vary depending on the contractors and suppliers involved.

The train-the-trainer programs are designed for Kyambogo University’s academic staff, to enhance their technical knowledge in engineering disciplines and vocational skills, enabling them to pass on this expertise to their students. These programs will be conducted by EACOP contractors and suppliers.

Prof. Elly Katunguka, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Kyambogo University, commended EACOP for its commitment to capacity building and the development of Uganda’s human capital. He emphasized the significance of this collaboration for Kyambogo University graduates and staff. “Kyambogo University is one of the largest engineering training institutions in the country, graduating over 1,000 engineers annually. However, with limited job opportunities nationwide, initiatives like this, which create avenues for employment and skill development, are invaluable,” Prof. Katunguka stated.

He also lauded the Train the Trainer program, noting its potential to revolutionize the university’s curricula. “This program will empower our staff to acquire new knowledge and technologies, which they can bring back to enhance the education we provide. It underscores the critical role of the private sector in shaping academic programs, a role we, admittedly, have not fully utilized in the past,” he added.

EACOP has previously signed similar MoUs with UPIK, Makerere University, and professional bodies such as ISU to support graduate trainees and interns. To date, 128 graduate trainees from Uganda and Tanzania have benefited from tailored training, exposure, and on-the-job experience through the graduate training program. Additionally, 13 Train the Trainer sessions have been conducted, either virtually or in person, by EACOP and its contractors.

The EACOP project represents a major Infrastructure investment in East Africa. Stretching 1,443 km—296 km in Uganda and 1,147 km in Tanzania—the insulated and buried 24-inch pipeline will feature six pumping stations, two pressure reduction stations, and a marine export terminal in Tanzania.

Following the Final Investment Decision (FID) on 1st February 2022, EACOP Ltd. Was formally established on 15th February 2022 as a special-purpose company. Its shareholders include TotalEnergies (62%), Uganda National Oil Company (15%), Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (15%), and CNOOC (8%).

This transformative project is expected to drive economic growth and job creation across Uganda and Tanzania while positioning East Africa as a key player in the global oil and gas market.

