DRC, Rwanda sign U.S.-brokered peace deal to end eastern conflict

KINSHASA,DRC | Xinhua | The leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have signed a U.S.-brokered peace deal in Washington, aimed at ending the decades-long conflict in eastern DRC.

Endorsed on Thursday by DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the accord was hailed by the White House as “historic,” intended to resolve “one of the worst conflicts on Earth.”

First signed on June 27 by the two countries’ foreign ministers, the agreement was confirmed after a series of bilateral and trilateral meetings involving the Congolese, Rwandan, and U.S. presidents.

“This conflict and efforts have lasted for 30 years, but none have succeeded in resolving the underlying issues,” Kagame said at the signing ceremony, flanked by several African leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, and Togolese President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe.

Tshisekedi described the agreement as “not just another document” but “a real turning point” toward ending years of armed tensions and humanitarian crises in the war-torn region.

Eastern DRC has long been plagued by recurring violence, fueled in part by the March 23 Movement (M23), which Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting. Rwanda denies the claim and accuses the DRC of colluding with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, linked to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The deal outlines three essential objectives: ending violence in the east, restoring the DRC’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and dismantling illicit mineral supply chains that finance war, according to DRC presidential spokesperson Tina Salama.

Kagame emphasized Africa’s role in sustaining peace: “It’s up to us in Africa, working with our partners, to consolidate and expand this peace. There will be ups and downs on the road ahead… Rwanda, I know, will not be found wanting.”

Yet implementation has lagged. The Barometer of Peace Agreements in Africa reports “worrying stagnation” since June, with only 19 of 30 identified tasks initiated and “minimal” progress on halting hostilities.

“Peace is not just a signature; the hardest part is implementation,” DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said.

On the ground, that warning is tangible. The Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and M23 forces have accused each other of violating the ceasefire in South Kivu, including in the provincial capital, Bukavu. FARDC reported M23 attacks on government positions, while the M23 said FARDC operations in Kamanyola killed at least four civilians and injured six.

Salama urged patience, noting, “Diplomacy has its own tempo… Sometimes it may seem slow, but it needs time. There is diplomacy on one side, and operations on the other.”

Beyond security, Kinshasa and Kigali formally signed the Regional Economic Integration Framework to strengthen bilateral cooperation and transform peace dividends into tangible development. Its provisions will only take effect upon “satisfactory execution” of two military instruments in the peace accord.

“This is neither joint management, nor a merger, nor in any way a loss of sovereignty,” Salama said, clarifying that it is about establishing a better-structured economic space conducive to joint projects that can improve living conditions for local populations. “Peace first, then the economy.” ■