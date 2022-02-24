Drama in Busia as dead man resurfaces

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was drama in Nekuku village, Lunyo sub county in Busia district as a man who is believed to have died and buried resurfaced on the village.

Ouma Godfrey Bakko, 38, reportedly disappeared during the lockdown.

His brother George Odwori, says that they recently received a phone call informing them that Bakko had died and picked his body for burial.

He however says that he was shocked to receive another phone call on Wednesday informing him that his brother had returned.

His mother Tabitha Ajambo, says that when she received news of the death of her son, she went to Masafu hospital but couldn’t identify the body that had decomposed.

She says that one of the youths offered to check the body and told her that it was her son.

She however said that they were surprised when Bakko resurfaced on the village on Wednesday and almost gave them a heart attack.

Salim Bogere, the area LC I chairperson confirmed the incident and appealed to people to always identify bodies before they bury them.

Our reporter was unable to speak to Bakko to get his side of the story.

*****

URN