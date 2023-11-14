DPP to decide fate of Katanga wife, daughter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has submitted the file of the deceased businessman Henry Katanga to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision on the fate of the deceased’s wife, daughter, and male house helper. Katanga was shot dead inside his bedroom on November 01, 2023, at Mbuya Hill.

Police detectives have attributed his death to a domestic quarrel with his wife, Molly Katanga, which resulted in the fatal shooting. Katanga was reportedly involved in transactions with vital government institutions such as the Ministry of Defence. Ballistic experts confirmed that he was indeed shot in the head using a pistol UG 1622200061CZ99.

The findings have been shared with detectives from CID, where a decision has been made to seek the DPP’s advice on the appropriate charges to prefer against the key suspects. Although Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed that police experts are now waiting for the DPP’s guidance, he did not disclose details about the suspects in the file.

However, it has been established that the file lists Molly Katanga, her daughter, Tricia Katanga, and a male house helper as suspects in the matter. Enanga confirmed that some suspects have been arrested, while others have been turned into witnesses.

Reports suggest that Molly was found unconscious inside the master bedroom and was taken to the International Hospital Kampala (IHK), where she is still receiving treatment. Allegedly, Tricia and the male house helper pulled Katanga’s body from the master bedroom, where he was shot dead, and placed it on a mattress in the sitting room.

“Tricia was at home when this trouble happened. She is the one who called her other sister to rush home after the shooting. There were attempts to erase evidence, a reason the body was removed from the murder scene to the living room,” sources said.

Katanga’s murder was first reported to Peter Ogwang, the Officer in Charge of Bugolobi police station, who later alerted Jinja Road Main Station. Police officials, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime and Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Stephen Tanui, reportedly rushed to the scene.

The deceased’s other daughter and Dr Charles Otai have since turned into witnesses. It has emerged that Dr Otai was called to offer first aid after the shooting with the hope of saving Katanga’s life, but all was in vain.

Police, working with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), reportedly arrested Dr. Otai and the male house helper but later handed them to the police, who are detaining them at the former Special Investigation Unit – SIU Kireka, currently occupied by the Flying Squad Unit and Crime Intelligence.

Katanga’s murder is complicated as some claim he committed suicide after a heated argument with his wife, Molly Katanga, while others insist it was the latter who pulled the trigger, ending the former’s life. Katanga is one of the surviving princes of the disbanded Ankole kingdom, born in the Rubindi sub-county, Mbarara district.

If it turns out that Katanga was killed by his wife Molly, it will be another complex murder, akin to that of Jacqueline Uwera Nsenga, who was sentenced to a 20-year jail term in 2014 for the murder of her husband Juvenal Nsenga.

****

URN