DOCTORS: Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital today

The Independent March 23, 2025

ROME, ITALY | TASS | Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized with double pneumonia since February 14, will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, March 23, doctors treating him at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital said.

However, the doctors added that the 88-year-old pontiff would continue to receive rehabilitation treatment, which will take time.

“The pope will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. We have seen improvements in his condition over the past two weeks; he is stable,” Doctor Sergio Alfieri said.

