Different But One Celebrates 27th Anniversary

This year’s edition pays gratitude to the founders of the annual event but also showcases the works of these senior artists alongside that of the new generation artists at the College

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | The 27th edition of Different But One opened recently at MTSIFA art gallery and the usual energy, excitement and spirit of togetherness was visible through the artwork on display and the participants and the varied audience which attended the opening. As usual the opening was a family day affair with lecturers and some of their family members and friends, attending this multi disciplinary exhibition whose objective is to engage, educate and foster togetherness with the art lecturers’ community at the art school. Notably this edition focuses on the sustainability and continuity of the exhibition by presenting the works of some of its founders alongside the present generation of artists.

This synergy is a perfect opportunity to explore the different artistic approaches of the different generation of artists and to gauge growth in both studio practice and innovation. As such, the older artists’ work greatly emphasize the traditional art forms like painting and sculpture with emphasis on colour, form and subject matter. On the other hand, the new generation artists’ work largely hinges on the concept aspect of art making; highlighting mostly the process of making an artwork rather than the final artwork. For example, Godfrey Bannada and Paul Lubowa- both senior artists-paintings washed in a warm palette communicate more of the message rather than the process undertaken to develop the artwork. This is a departure from Raymond Nsereko or Joseph Ssematimba’s conceptual displays which portray the concept rather than the message. This disparity in artistic approach by the lecturers demonstrates their keen observation to the evolution of the global art landscape but also underpins aspects of education and research which are central in art teaching at higher institutions of learning.

Within the scope of creative ingenuity and breaking boundaries of art making that are at the core of contemporary art, Associate Prof. Rose Kirumira, Dr. Lilian Nabulime and Edward Balabba’s installation incite conversations around making art with found objects or non traditional medium. A Love Letter to MTSIFA by Kirumira is a triptych installation made of three wooden panels with the panel on the left with a barbed wire painted in white, the middle panel is vacant and the one on the right has a barbed wire in its ordinary form. The artwork illustrates the type of relationship the artist has had with the college for the many decades she has been here. In her words, it a relationship which is no different form a love engagement with easy and difficult moments involved throughout the journey. Contrary to the metaphorical representation in Kirumira’s conceptual installation, is Nabulime’s terracotta installation which explore the concept of adaptability, affordability and durability. The three vertical colossal figures on display can easily be transferred from one location to the other, are made from easily accessible and inexpensive materials and are less susceptible to damage despite being create from clay material.

While the exhibition interrogates the different processes of art making with a diversity in techniques and materials, this nonetheless doesn’t obscure the theme of collaboration and togetherness in the art produced. It is a custom for the primary founders of this exhibition, Rebecca Uziel and Prof. Phillip Kwesiga to produce an artwork they have worked on together for this annual showcase. This year, the artists present two paintings they both worked on depicting their personal experiences and immediate surroundings. According to Uziel, she says their collaboration is a unique one. “It is only in this exhibition where two artists working differently can come together and create an artwork on the same canvas to represent their personal experiences or what is happening in their immediate surroundings,” the curator with a tone of pride.

So what has kept this annual exhibition running all these years while many fail to see at least their first year anniversary? The answer is in the spirit of togetherness that is shared among the participants. Each year, the lecturers look forward to showcasing and sharing their work as a collective of artists. It is an opportunity for them to challenge themselves to push the boundaries of what they do most: art teaching. Through art production which obviously requires immense time, creativity and energy, they able to learn and explore new possibilities which in-turn become inspiration for fresh bodies of work and topics of research.

*****

The exhibition is curated by Rebecca Uziel its principal founder and is showing now at Makerere art gallery located within the campus of Margaret Trowel School of Industrial and Fine art, Makerere University.