dfcu appoints Charles Mudiwa as new CEO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Charles M. Mudiwa as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 11th April 2023.

The Bank announced on April 6 through the media. Mudiwa brings on board over 26 years of experience in Banking, with strong business leadership, success in turning around businesses and increasing business profitability.

He takes over the leadership of the Bank at a critical time as it implements enhanced customer-obsessed strategy to transform lives and businesses with innovative solutions and empowered people.

dfcu says Mudiwa is a change agent who believes in providing the best enabling environments for all employees and has been instrumental in their growth to leadership at all levels.

A staunch champion for gender and diversity, he is passionate in ensuring that equal opportunities are available for all staff. Board Chair Dr. Winifred Tarinyeba Kiryabwire describes Mudiwa as “a visionary leader who has led financial institutions in various African economies with remarkable success.” “We welcome him to Uganda and to the dfcu family.