Deputy Speaker sends MPs to visit Besigye and make report by Tuesday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has instructed the Committee on Human Rights to visit Dr Kizza Besigye, who is currently held at Luzira Maximum Security Prison.

Dr. Besigye faces charges of allegedly soliciting military support abroad to destabilize Uganda’s national security.

The directive was issued during a heated plenary session on Thursday after opposition legislators raised concerns over alleged human rights violations against Dr Besigye and other inmates at Luzira.

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye criticized Parliament’s repeated failure to address human rights abuses in Uganda’s prisons. Mwijukye raised concerns that Besigye’s family and friends have been prevented from delivering food to Besigye at Luzira.“We cannot continue debating as though we are unaware of the violations happening in our prisons. Images of Dr. Besigye looking frail and sickly are all over the media. Parliament must act decisively,” he urged.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa described reports of Dr Besigye being confined in cages as shocking and unprecedented. He questioned whether this marked a shift in policy regarding prisoner treatment. “Luzira Prison has never treated inmates and visitors this way. This is alien,” Basalirwa argued, warning that any further deterioration of Dr. Besigye’s health would reflect poorly on Parliament’s inaction.

The Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, pointed to past failures to safeguard detainees’ welfare, referencing the late Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya’s case. “Are we waiting to pay tribute to Dr. Besigye, as we did for Ssegirinya? Let us not fail another Ugandan,” Ssenyonyi cautioned.

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda accused members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) of downplaying opposition concerns about human rights abuses. “This is not just about Dr. Besigye being in opposition. Many NRM leaders, including former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya and Minister Jim Muhwezi, have been in prison. Human rights violations affect everyone,” he emphasized.

Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba reminded the House that even laws like the Public Order Management Act, originally targeted at the opposition, had backfired on their architects within the ruling party.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa directed the Committee on Human Rights to visit Luzira Prison on Friday. The committee is expected to present its findings to Parliament by Tuesday.

Their report will form the basis for further debate on the allegations of human rights violations and the treatment of Dr Besigye. This development comes amid growing public scrutiny over Uganda’s prison conditions and the treatment of high-profile detainees.

The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for the country’s human rights record and political climate.

