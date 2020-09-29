Deputy IGP camps in Sembabule as tensions rise ahead of NRM primaries

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General Sabiiti Muzeyi has pitched camp in Sembabule district amid rising political tensions ahead of the NRM parliamentary primaries for Mawogola North and West constituencies.

On September 30th the National Resistance Movement – NRM Party members in the two constituencies will be getting back to polling stations to elect their flag bearers for 2021 general elections.

The primaries in the two constituencies were called off hours to the polling day on September 4th, over acts of violence in which several people were injured and properties vandalized.

The Deputy IGP Sabiiti Muzeyi has now moved to Sembabule ahead of the polling day to directly coordinate security in the area throughout the election exercise. Muzeyi has spent the bigger part of day on Monday in a closed meeting with local police commanders at the district headquarters, and has issued to them strict instructions to avert any forms of violence in the area.

Meanwhile, Muzeyi has also heightened security deployment in Sembabule, by increasing both personnel and heavy-security equipment put in different corners of the district.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka regional Police Spokesperson says the deputy IGP has moved in purposely to secure the area of any eventualities that may interfere with peace in the area. He explains that Muzeyi has moved in ahead of time to engage the officers on how to better execute their responsibilities of maintaining stability throughout the election exercise that has created excitement in the area.

Notably, the heated political contest is to replace Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kahamba Kuteesa as Mawogola North county Member of Parliament, a position he is retiring from after he chose to give up on elective politics.

The race is now between his daughter Shartis Musherure Kuteesa and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s younger brother Godfrey Aine Kaguta and Salim Kiseka, all competing for the NRM ticket.

In Mawogola West, the incumbent MP Joseph Ssekabiito is facing Anifa Kawooya Bangirana, who is crossing from being the Sembabule district Woman representative to be elected in the constituency.

However, the contest has since turned chaotic as supporters of either camp has become aggressive.

Meanwhile, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi has also announced that he is going to directly take charge of election in the area as well as make new deployments on the election officers to avoid possibilities of manipulation.

He has however tasked the candidates to restrain their supporters against any forms of lawlessness.

URN