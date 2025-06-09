Denmark serves Uganda a taste of democracy at Constitution Day festival

Event serves as a vital platform for democratic dialogue, connecting people from across society in open, respectful conversations

ANALYSIS | RONALD MUSOKE | On June 5, Denmark celebrates Constitution Day—a significant national event that commemorates the adoption of the country’s first constitution in 1849 and its modern revision in 1953, both enacted on the same date. The day is marked across the Scandinavian nation with pride and reflection on the foundations of Danish democracy.

One of the most prominent events associated with Constitution Day is Folkemødet, or the “People’s Meeting”—a major public festival held each June on the island of Bornholm in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea. Rooted in the spirit of civic participation, the event is organized in collaboration with civil society organizations, political parties, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, and ordinary citizens.

Everyone in Denmark is welcome to take part in the festivities, which include a diverse range of activities such as public debates, talks, cultural performances, speeches, workshops, and culinary tastings. At its core, the event fosters a vibrant, festival-like atmosphere where high-ranking government officials and citizens from all walks of life come together to exchange ideas, address shared challenges, and inspire one another.

The ‘People’s Meeting’ serves as a vital platform for democratic dialogue, connecting people from across society in open, respectful conversations. No invitation is required—anyone can attend, speak, and participate on equal footing. The informal setting encourages genuine interaction, and it is not uncommon to see an ordinary citizen engaged in casual conversation with the Danish Prime Minister.

Held over the course of three days, the event features more than 3,000 individual sessions and attracts up to 65,000 participants. At its heart, the ‘People’s Meeting’ is a powerful celebration of dialogue, civic engagement, and community—a testament to Denmark’s commitment to a living, participatory democracy.

Folkemødet in Uganda

This is the spirit that formed the basis of this year’s Constitution Day celebration in Uganda, hosted by Danish Ambassador, Signe Winding Albjerg, at her residence in Kampala on June 5, where she welcomed hundreds of Ugandans from across the country.

This was the second time she was hosting the event, which the embassy has adapted and christened “Partnership Day.” This year’s event held under the theme: “Power of Partnerships-Delivering Together for Local Impact,” celebrated the strength of Danish-Ugandan cooperation and its tangible impact on communities across Uganda.

“We are trying to create a little bit of what we in Danish call folkemøde, meaning ‘People’s Meeting.’ It is an annual event in Denmark where politicians, civil society, private sector, academia, students, ordinary citizens, go to this small island…to discuss the future of our country,” the Ambassador told a select group of journalists who attended the event.

“It’s not a typical national day, as you can see. People have a couple of full days engaging in discussions around the future of the country; politics, international development, national development, climate, anything that sort of adds to the heart of the people.”

“It is very much about meeting on equal footing. People meeting people. Politicians meeting their people…just across every sphere of society. And we really wanted to bring this to Uganda.”

She added: “We’ve also added a few Ugandan elements. We have the ekyooto, the Baraza feeling, the community spirit. We really try to blend the two because it’s a celebration of our partnerships in Uganda.”

A flurry of activities

Throughout the day, thematic tents bustled with activity, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the People’s Meeting. Sessions ranged from empowering civil society through local fundraising strategies to exploring green and inclusive private sector models, as well as strengthening collaboration with local governments.

Amb. Albjerg said Denmark has been in Uganda “for many, many decades” and the embassy works with all parts of the Ugandan society. “We also have representatives from local governments across 25 different districts—mainly from northern Uganda, Karamoja, and Western Uganda,” she said. “They’re here to engage in a wide range of discussions. We move through different thematic tents, exploring how to make our businesses more sustainable, greener, and more viable.

“We’re also discussing how local organizations can diversify their fundraising efforts, tap into philanthropy, and embrace new ideas. At the heart of it all is a key question: how do we deliver together—together with local governments, local communities, and the people themselves?”

“Our partnerships are built on a shared vision of creating impact at the local level. One cannot sit in Denmark—or even in Kampala—and truly understand the needs of communities in Adjumani District. You have to go there, engage with local organizations and district authorities, and work together to understand their needs, identify opportunities, and find ways to collaborate effectively.”

“Our development programme in Uganda is highly localized—we work with Ugandan organizations, local businesses, and authorities to ensure resources reach the grassroots level. But it’s a complex process, which is why we don’t claim to have all the answers.

“We, therefore, invited some inspiring Ugandan organizations and businesses that have achieved success. We’re here to learn from them—because learning is a continuous process. It’s important for us to assess whether our support is truly making the intended impact. That’s why we’ve challenged ourselves by inviting a few unexpected voices to share their perspectives,” she added.

The occasion marked a full year since the launch of Denmark’s bilateral development programmes in Uganda. The celebration was held in a festive and inclusive atmosphere inspired by Denmark’s unique “Folkemøde” (People’s Meeting) and created a vibrant space for open dialogue, engagement, and reflection.

The format also included elements of Uganda’s own Baraza tradition, symbolizing shared values of community-led dialogue and inclusive governance. This year’s gathering also paid homage to Ugandan culture with the symbolic presence of the “Ekyooto”—a traditional fireplace representing community, storytelling, and sharing knowledge. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of open and honest dialogue blended with mutual respect.

“For decades, Denmark has been a reliable, predictable and constructive partner to Uganda—always available to discuss freely and openly,” she said.

“We have been engaged in Uganda now close to 40 years…involved in very many sectors. Now, we have a global strategy in Denmark, looking at three areas, which we’re also mirroring here. We’re mainly focusing on climate change adaptation, private sector growth and value addition in the agriculture sector. And then, we are also working within refugee hosting settlement areas, where we are supporting both the refugees and the host communities.”

The Ambassador said Denmark is also working on accountability, civic engagements and rights, supporting both civil society organisations, institutions to work on accountable governance. She also made mention of the importance of Uganda’s most important cashcrop: coffee.

“… the EU is the biggest importer of Ugandan coffee. About 60% of the Ugandan coffee goes to Europe. And in Europe, we have implemented a new law, new regulation around deforestation, which Uganda also very much supports. I know that Uganda is also very keen on protecting its forests,” she said.

“We are assisting the sector with very big investments to ensure that the Ugandan coffee sector documents that they are deforestation free, so that they can live up to the regulations in Denmark. And part of what we’re also doing is we’re trying to support cooperatives that come together so that they can do more production and more value addition in Uganda.”

Local beneficiaries

John Nuwagaba, the General Manager and Co-producer of the Ankore Coffee Producers Co-operative Union attended the Partnerships Day event. He told The Independent on the sidelines that, thanks to their partnership with aBi Development and the Danish Embassy, the cooperative has been able to purchase machinery for a new factory, coffee hurlers and expanded the warehouse. “We are now able to process most of our members’ coffee… grade and then export,” he said.

Nuwagaba added that the partnership between aBi Development and Ankore Coffee Producers Cooperative Union (ACPCU) has significantly expanded their business—from exporting around 15 containers to nearly 180 containers annually, primarily to markets in the European Union. “We now have about 25,000 farmers and 37 primary cooperative societies. And the farmers range from smallholder farmers who do 1-2 acres of coffee to those who have about 5 acres,” he said.

“This partnership has enabled us to add value to our coffee, improve storage capacity, and acquire modern processing machinery. It has also helped farmers access high-quality seedlings and secure better prices for their coffee. As a result, new opportunities have been created, and many farmers are now able to educate their children,” he said.

William Lesley Amanzuru, the team leader at Friends of Zoka, a community-based environmental rights organization in Adjumani District, West Nile, said Partnership Day is important because it brings together various partners to share their experiences. “This event has given us an opportunity to connect with partners in the livelihoods sector, while also engaging in discussions on health-related issues,” he told The Independent.

Denmark-Uganda partnership

Denmark and Uganda have enjoyed strong bilateral relations for decades, encompassing political dialogue, development cooperation, trade and investment, education, research, and people-to-people exchanges. This partnership has been marked by the active involvement of government institutions, the private sector, civil society, international and multilateral partners, as well as academic institutions.

According to a brief from the Danish Embassy in Uganda, Denmark’s development cooperation is anchored on three key programmes, one of which focuses on the green economy and climate resilience—a cornerstone of sustainable development. Through aBi Development, Denmark supports farmers and agribusinesses to adopt climate-smart agriculture, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve biodiversity. Currently, aBi assists around 140,000 smallholder farms in adapting to climate change. Denmark also contributes to the mobilization of private climate finance through aBi and the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

In the humanitarian sector, Denmark has committed millions of euros to Uganda’s open-door refugee policy. Through the Uganda Refugee Resilience Initiative (URRI), Denmark promotes livelihoods, environmental protection, climate resilience, and women’s empowerment in both refugee settlements and host communities.

Youth and gender are also a priority. In partnership with UNFPA, Denmark supports the Strengthening Adolescent and Youth Engagement and Rights (SAY) programme, which promotes sexual and reproductive health and rights for young people.

Trade and investment form another key pillar of the partnership. Denmark advances commercial engagement through initiatives such as TradeMark Africa, the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), and the Danida Green Business Partnerships—programmes that focus on mobilizing private sector solutions in critical areas like water, food, and energy.

Denmark is also a firm supporter of good governance, civic engagement, and human rights in Uganda. Through its development cooperation, it continues to strengthen democratic accountability, promote citizen participation, and protection of human rights for all.