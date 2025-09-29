Denmark bans civilian drone flights nationwide ahead of EU meeting

OSLO | Xinhua | Denmark will prohibit all civilian drone flights nationwide from Monday to Friday to safeguard a European Union (EU) leaders’ meeting in Copenhagen and reduce the burden on police amid a surge in suspicious drone sightings, the Danish government said Sunday.

The temporary ban will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 and is intended to prevent confusion between legal flights and potential hostile activity while authorities focus on summit security, Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said in a statement.

Exemptions may be granted only for urgent tasks of public importance. Ordinary commercial or recreational flights, such as aerial photography for private events, will not be permitted. Military, police and other emergency services are exempt. Violations can be punished by fines or up to two years’ imprisonment, according to Danish authorities.

The restrictions come as EU heads of state or government convene in Copenhagen on Oct. 1 for an informal meeting focused on European defense and support for Ukraine. The order follows multiple reports of drones over Danish airports and military facilities during the past week. ■