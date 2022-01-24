Debate over oil project emissions

Why environmentalists fear fumes but want the oil

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | Uganda’s contribution of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere—one of the gases that are infamous for the global climate change crisis—is at the moment insignificant.

Uganda accounts for only 0.01% of the total global carbon emissions while its per capita CO 2 emissions are also low at 0.13 tonnes. This is largely because of Uganda’s energy consumption, especially fossil fuel consumption,which is very low. But, that is expected to change when the licenced international oil companies start pumping out the much awaited oil at the beginning of 2025.

The government is pressing on with the oil project at a time when climate change is threatening livelihoods of billions of people around the world. In Uganda, the climate crisis is costing lives and livelihoods in Uganda with flash floods and landslides taking lives and destroying public infrastructure such as roads and farmland. That is why climate change activists remain apprehensive towards Uganda’s crude oil project.

Under the current plan, extraction of the 1.4 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil will take place over the next 25 years. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP)—hyped as the longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world— will over this period carry close to 230,000 barrels of heavy crude oil per day from Uganda’s oil fields to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga, in Tanzania, across environmentally sensitive areas.

Thanks to its low sulphur content, the crude oil will require heating above 50oC to flow. Heating stations and a high voltage line to supply power are being planned alongside the 1,445km pipeline, which is to be buried for safety reasons.

Climate change experts say the oil transported by the pipeline will emit at least 33 million tonnes of CO 2 every year. However, according to the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide, a US-based non-profit, burning 210,000 barrels of oil a day that will be transported by the pipeline will produce 34 metric tonnes of carbon annually. The environmental non-profit says this is significantly greater than the current combined emissions of both Uganda and Tanzania.

Interestingly, officials at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda and TotalEnergies say “Uganda’s oil and gas sector is being taken forward in a manner that reduces the negative impact on the environment.”

Ernest Rubondo, the executive director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, the state agency responsible for regulating the sector told journalists while giving an update on Uganda’s oil and gas industry on Jan.11 that Uganda’s oil is being developed with the global climate change crisis in mind.

Rubondo said, as a policy, the government for instance has chosen not to flare or burn the gas from the oil fields during the exploration stage. He said the gas estimated at about 500 billion cubic feet will not only be used for electricity generation but will also be used for the production of cleaner liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Rubondo said there are also plans to use solar energy in the oil and gas activities like heating for aspects of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

In March, last year, Armand Breuillac, a senior official at TotalEnergies E&P Uganda said Tilenga’s carbon footprint would be less than the average of its global upstream projects.

Speaking in a CERAWeek IHS Markit panel, a global premier energy conference, Breuillac said Tilenga’s emissions will be about 13 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide per barrel of oil produced, which is below Total’s average project carbon intensity of about 20kg per barrel. Yet, not everyone is convinced about the government and oil companies’ carbon emission strategy.

James Muhindo, the national coordinator of the Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas (CSCO), a consortium of local and international NGOs that advocates for transparency and accountability in Uganda’s extractives sector told The Independent on Jan.20 that much as civil society appreciates the effort that has been taken to reduce the negative impacts of oil developments on the environment, focusing on environmental offsets is only able to solve half the problem. He said it is quite clear that once oil production starts, there is going to be an increase in Uganda’s CO 2 emissions.

“All these activities that are being proposed by the government and oil companies fall under climate offset activities but these are like the final bits on the mitigation hierarchy. The first item is supposed to be avoidance where you choose not to tamper with the natural environment.”

“Uganda chose to go on with the oil project and that is why we are working with the government and the oil companies to ensure that we opt for the second option— minimising the impact on the environment.”