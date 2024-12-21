Deadly, unknown disease in DR Congo may be linked to influenza

KINSHASA, DR Congo | Xinhua | A deadly, unidentified disease spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) may be linked to influenza, according to government officials.

Patrick Muyaya, spokesperson for the DRC government, confirmed late Friday that influenza had been formally identified as the cause.

He was speaking after a Council of Ministers meeting in Kinshasa, chaired by President Felix Tshisekedi.

Public Health Minister Roger Kamba reported that the disease, affecting Kwango province, has sickened 592 people. Lab tests show 28 percent of samples are positive for influenza, with additional signs of human rhinovirus and SARS-CoV-2.

The DRC Ministry of Public Health has yet to provide further details.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has proposed two possible explanations: either severe malaria with viral infection and malnutrition, or a viral infection alongside malaria and malnutrition. The Africa CDC reports 81 deaths, mostly among children under five.

Ngashi Ngongo, chief of staff at Africa CDC, mentioned in a press briefing on Thursday that an adult had died from symptoms of hemorrhagic fever, and samples have been sent to Kinshasa for further analysis.

In response to the outbreak, the DRC declared a “high alert” in early December. ■