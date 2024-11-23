Crested Cranes set to play friendlies with Algeria

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three weeks after securing back-to-back wins against DR Congo, Uganda’s Senior Women’s National Football Team, the Crested Cranes, has arranged two additional friendly games, against Algeria.

Uganda will face Algeria on November 27 and 30, with both matches taking place in Algeria. The friendlies add to the two October matches against DR Congo, which the Crested Cranes won convincingly.

In the DR Congo friendlies, the Crested Cranes first secured a 2-1 victory before wrapping up the two-legged fixture with a 3-1 win. “The girls demonstrated great focus and a fighting spirit. These games are a testament to their hard work and commitment,” said head coach Sheryl Botes after the matches.

Star forward Fazilah Ikwaput stood out during these games, scoring three goals across the two matches, including a brace in the second game. Other contributions came from teammates Sylvia Kabene and Viola Nambi, with Kabene scoring in the first friendly and Nambi finding the net in the second.

Now, information from the local soccer governing body (FUFA) indicates that head coach Botes named a provisional squad of 33 players who entered camp on Thursday, November 21. After training for several days, the team is expected to travel to Algeria on Sunday, November 24.

Goalkeepers include Ruth Aturo, Daisy Nakaziro, Molly Naava Nabitaka, and Sharon Kaidu. Defenders include Shadia Nankya, Bridget Nabisaalu, Phiona Nabulime, Maureen Kimono, Shakirah Nankwanga, Jolly Kobusinge, Angel Awuki Kigongo, Zabinah Namboozo, Zaina Nandede, and Hasifah Patricia Namboozo.

Midfielders include Joan Nabirye, Phiona Nabbumba, Yuster Kayesu, Shamirah Nalugya, Brenda Munyana, Doreen Nakayiwa, Violah Nambi, Peace Muduwa, Ronah Regina Nantege, Shamim Kilikumwino, Rinah Aruho, and Margret Kunihira while forwards include Fazilah Ikwaput, Joanita Ainembabazi, Resty Nanziri, Sylvia Kabene, Agnes Nabukenya, Mastulah Atuhaire, and Sharon Namatovu.

The friendlies are part of the team’s preparations for the CECAFA Women’s Championship. The matches will also mark the team’s second international fixtures in almost a year.

URN