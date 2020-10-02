Friday , October 2 2020
Covid-19 Image

COVID-19: Putin, Sisi and Johnson wish Trump quick recovery

The Independent October 2, 2020 WORLD Leave a comment

Putin (left) was among those who wished Trump well

Cairo, Egypt | XINHUA | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was on Friday one of over a dozen world leaders who wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife a “full and speedy” recovery after Trump’s announcement that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Other get well messages were also received from Russia’s Putin, World Health Organization head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Boris Johnson from the UK.

In a facebook post, Sisi also wished the couple “to overcome that period swiftly to resume the U.S. efforts to combat the virus at the international level.”

Trump said early Friday morning that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19 after a close aide had contracted the virus.

