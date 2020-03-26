 COVID-19: KCCA sets up rapid response teams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has set up a team of experts to respond to community alerts and carry out patient assessments for coronavirus infection. In a press statement issued Thursday, KCCA says it has set up Division Rapid Response Surveillance Teams comprising Doctors, Clinicians, Lab Technicians and Surveillance Officers.

The teams will operate in the five divisions of Kawempe, Rubaga, Makindye, Central and Nakawa. According to the statement, the officers will make assessments in relation to coronavirus cases and respond to calls from communities on suspected cases.

KCCA also says it has engaged Village Health Teams (VHTs) and prepared them to identify suspects and provide health education in communities. Through Ministry of Health, KCCA has deployed film vans across the 5 city divisions to sensitize the communities on the Do’s and Don’ts on coronavirus.

KCCA has also dedicated 90% of its call center services to COVID-19- related emergencies and boosted its ambulance system. The statement also shows that the authority has installed hand washing facilities several public places. “KCCA installed hand washing and hygiene facilities in many public places like parks, markets, public buildings, arcades.

KCCA is coordinating with partners for supplies such as infrared thermos cans to help in the screening process especially in public places,” reads the statement. According to the release, only gazetted city markets are allowed to operate having been issued with standard operation procedures developed by Ministry of Health.

“Our law enforcement officers are enforcing compliance with the guidelines on religious gatherings which prohibits prayers in churches, mosque, open air prayers and services on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays,” reads the release. According to KCCA, they are also working with market management teams to promote online shopping.

It warns traders who hike prices of goods and services, saying they will have their license revoked as per the directive of the President. Peter Kaujju, the Spokesperson KCCA, says they are already to enforce the president’s directives effectively immediately.

These includes among others ban on all public transport including taxis, Boda boda, Tuk tuks, and buses among others. The president also banned sale of non-food items like clothing, shoes, phones and other luxuries. Uganda has 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases including an 8-months- old baby.

URN