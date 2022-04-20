Court summons Luzira prison OC over Mabirizi’s demands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mengo Magistrates Court has summoned the officer in Charge of Luzira Maximum Security Upper Prison to come and assist in establishing whether jailed lawyer Male Mabirizi can be given internet, typing and printing services.

According to the summons issued by Grade One Magistrate Joanita Muwanika, this is aimed at helping Mabirizi to make a response in a case in which he sued his relatives following misunderstandings over the management of his late father Mohamed Bazinduse Lulibedda Mutumba’s estate. The estate is located in Nateete, a Kampala city suburb.

The relatives include; Moses Solomon Male Faisal Mutumba, Sophie Nassozi Mutumba and Hajjat Sarah Mutumba.

But the invitation of the Luzira Maximum Security Upper Section OC follows a request by Mabirizi to direct the prisons to avail him typing, printing and internet services to enable him research and self-represent himself in the case against the said relatives.

According to Muwanika in her April 19th 2022 letter, when Mabirizi was still in Kitalya prison, the order was being partially complied with until when he was transferred to Luzira prison. Mabirizi was transferred last week on Monday.

“The applicant has again made similar prayers for the said services to be availed since he has failed to research and file his submissions in a rejoinder,” reads the letter.

It adds that, “this Court hereby invites you to appear on the April 26th 2022 at 12:30pm before the trial Magistrate Her Worship Muwanika Joanita, either personally or by proxy, to assist Court establish whether and how the said services can be availed to the applicant, to enable him file his submissions in Rejoinder”.

This is not the first time that Mabirizi is asking for typing, printing and internet services.

Last week, Mabirizi asked Buganda Road Magistrates Court to direct the Officer in Charge of Luzira Upper Prison to return his laptop to enable him do typing of his court documents saying that he was willing to do it under his supervision.

Mabirizi also asked to be provided with a mattress, bed-sheets and a mosquito net for his own safety saying that he is currently sleeping in an open hall made out of iron bars and mosquitoes have eaten almost every part of his body.

He also asked the Court to direct the OC to provide him with a clock watch to enable him to know the time while in prison and return his Dell laptop, which he can always use under his supervision.

Mabirizi had also made almost similar prayers when he was still at Kitalya Mini Max Prison where a few days before his transfer, he had accused the OC Hussein Aikomundu of persecuting him.

The lawyer is currently in prison serving an 18 months jail term handed to him by the High Court on February 15th 2022 after being found guilty for contempt of court for abusing judicial officers.

