Court assessors find suspect guilty of Desire Mirembe murder

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Court assessors have asked Mukono High court Judge Henry Kaweesa Isabirye to find Matthew Kirabo guilty for the murder of his late girlfriend, Desire Mirembe, a former Makerere University medical student.

Robert Sseguya and Grace Nakandi told the High court on Monday morning that after carefully reviewing and examining all the evidence in the matter, they found the accused guilty of murdering Mirembe.

Assessors are often present during high profile or complicated cases. They listen to the evidence and assist the judge with input on the merits of the case before judgment is handed down. After listening to the assessors, Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye set May 30, 2022, to deliver his verdict.

Background

Mirembe was murdered in July 2015. Her then-boyfriend Matthew Kirabo reportedly confessed to the murder. He was then charged before Jinja Chief Magistrates Court with murder and remanded to prison. On November 24, 2016, he successfully applied for bail to complete his Bachelor’s degree in Medicine at Makerere University.

The case later moved to Mukono on the instructions of the then Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine after the state complained that the crime was committed under the jurisdiction of Mukono. In May 2021, the Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija promised to fast-track the hearing of the matter following complaints from the deceased’s family.

Family reacts to assessor’s findings

The deceased’s father Emmanuel Musoke told URN that he is happy that the assessors have found Kirabo guilty of murdering his daughter. “We are happy that the assessors after reviewing all the evidence in our case have also concluded that Kirabo is guilty,” he said.

However, he was disappointed by the judicial system for continuously allowing Kirabo to attend court sessions while on bail. According to him, there was overwhelming evidence to ensure he attends court while coming from prison.

Kirabo has since skipped bail and is still at large.

URN