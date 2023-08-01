Counter-terrorism police arrest suspected bomb maker

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Counter-Terrorism (CT) police, in collaboration with Kampala Metropolitan Police, have arrested Collins Mugabi on suspicion of manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The operation took place over the weekend in Banda, Nakawa Division, Kampala.

Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police Spokesperson, stated that Mugabi was found in possession of a bomb and other bomb-making materials in his house. Among the exhibits were three jerry cans containing sulphuric acid, methanol, and potassium nitrate. Additionally, Mugabi had written documents detailing the step-by-step process of making a bomb.

“Our teams were alerted by locals after one of the IEDs that Mugabe had manufactured went off when he mistakenly tampered with it. Fortunately, no one was hurt because the people in the community communicated in time and police acted swiftly enough,” Enanga said.

Enanga emphasized that the police would conduct thorough investigations to determine Mugabi’s motives for possessing the IEDs. In 2021, Kampala experienced IED explosions that resulted in nine fatalities, including four suspected suicide bombers and Constable Amos Kungu, a police officer.

In a separate case, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) arrested Innocent Asiimwe, a National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) agent, on charges of abuse of office. Asiimwe, who was attached to the Kole district NIRA office, is accused of unlawfully carrying the NIRA registration machine to Kampala in 2021.

“He had no authorization from NIRA to move the machine to Kampala for work. Regulations by NIRA do not permit registration to go on in the night hours, which Asiimwe was doing. According to CID, Asiimwe will appear before the anti-corruption court to face charges.

NIRA is in the final stages of nationwide renewal of expired and soon-to-expire National IDs. Concerns have been raised about some staff potentially misusing the registration equipment for personal gain.

URN