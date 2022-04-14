Cote d’Ivoire PM resigns

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire | Xinhua | The Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Patrick Achi, presented to the President his resignation and that of his government at the start of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Abidjan.

“You have clearly expressed your desire to carry out a reorganization of the government, so I would respectfully submit to you my resignation as Prime Minister as well as that of the entire government,” said Patrick Achi to Alassane Ouattara, President of Cote d’Ivoire.

Patrick Achi was appointed Prime Minister, head of the government, following the death of his predecessor Hamed Bakayoko on March 10, 2021.

“Mr. Prime Minister, you have just handed in your resignation as well as that of your government, I accept it in order to strengthen the effectiveness of the government’s action”, replied President Ouattara.

Ouattara said he decided to reduce the number of government ministers, taking into account the current global economic situation, adding that it is imperative to reduce state spending while redirecting it towards social and security resilience.

“I will proceed next week to the appointment of a new Prime Minister who will have to offer me around thirty members”, said Ouattara.

