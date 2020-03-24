Coronavirus: One suspect isolated in Kamwenge

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been isolated at Rukunyu hospital in Kamwenge district after he presented with symptoms similar to those of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The suspected case is a resident of Bihanga Sub County. He developed chest pains, cough, fever and a running nose after returning from Rwanda on Saturday.

According to Dr Delphine Kuala, the in-charge of Padre-Pio Health III in Kamwenge town council, the suspect sought treatment from the facility on Monday, but after seeing his symptoms, they immediately referred him to Rukunyu Hospital for further management.

Dr Ivan Mujuni the Rukunyu Hospital superintendent says the patient has been isolated and called for the public to be calm.

The Kamwenge District Health Officer, Dr William Mucunguzi, notes that his blood sample is to be sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute -UVRI in Entebbe for testing.

Until to date, Uganda has confirmed nine cases of Coronavirus.

