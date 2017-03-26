Controversy over Ghana’s elephant size cabinet

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo lent credence to the saying that the strength of an African democracy is in the size of its cabinet after he appointed 110 ministers to his newly formed government. Addo defended the size of his cabinet as a “necessary investment” for the small country. Addo appointed 50 deputy ministers, four state ministers plus the existing 56 to create the largest cabinet in Ghana’s history. The president said it would not be a holiday for the ministers but his critics in the opposition are saying Addo has entrenched the patronage system, and risks worsening corruption for someone who promised to severely cut government spending. Media reports in Ghana say the country could plunge into a fiscal crisis because a minister earns about $4000 in addition to at least two cars, free fuel, a house, free utilities and personal protection.

