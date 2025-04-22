Conclave to begin in next fortnight

Vatican, Italy | THE INDEPENDENT | The passing of Pope Francis has set in motion the Vatican’s long-established protocol for selecting his successor.

Within 15 to 20 days of his passing on Easter Monday, cardinals from around the world will gather for the Papal Conclave in the Sistine Chapel, within the walls of the Vatican, to elect a new pope.

This solemn and highly confidential process is overseen by the College of Cardinals, a group entrusted with choosing a leader to guide the Catholic Church into its next era.As per various provisions of the Canon Law, only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the conclave.

These electors must choose a candidate who not only upholds the spiritual legacy of the papacy but also addresses the evolving needs of the global Catholic community.

“The right to elect the Roman Pontiff belongs exclusively to the Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church, with the exception of those who have reached their eightieth birthday before the day of the Roman Pontiff’s death or the day when the Apostolic See becomes vacant,” the Apostolic Constitution on the Vacancy of the Apostolic See and the Election of the Roman Pontiff reads in part.

The document further emphasizes, “The right of active election by any other ecclesiastical dignitary or the intervention of any lay power of whatsoever grade or order is absolutely excluded.”

As the mourning rituals for the late pope take place, the College of Cardinals begins its preparations for the conclave. The cardinals must meet in complete secrecy, fully isolated from the outside world, including the media and any communication devices, to ensure the integrity of the election process and protect it from external influence.

“The Cardinal electors, from the beginning of the election until its conclusion and the public announcement of its outcome, are not to communicate — whether by writing, by telephone, or by any other means of communication — with persons outside the area where the election is taking place,” the rules state. However, exceptions are allowed in cases of proven, urgent necessity, provided they are acknowledged by the Particular Congregation.

During this period, the constitution mandates that a number of priests from the regular clergy be available to hear confessions in various languages, and two medical doctors be present for any potential emergencies.Prior to the conclave’s commencement, the cardinals are expected to reflect on the Church’s future direction and identify the qualities required in the next pope. Once the conclave begins, they will cast ballots until a new pontiff is chosen.

This process is conducted with great reverence, as many cardinals view their role as a spiritual responsibility to elect the leader best suited to guide the Church.During the conclave, the cardinals vote in multiple rounds until one candidate achieves a two-thirds majority. The process is filled with suspense, as each vote is followed by the burning of the ballots.

Black smoke rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signals that no decision has been made, while white smoke indicates that a new pope has been elected. This dramatic visual cue has become a defining symbol of the conclave, adding to the intensity and anticipation surrounding the election.The number of electors in the papal conclave is traditionally limited to 120, a rule established by Pope Paul VI in 1975. However, recent popes, including John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis, have occasionally allowed this number to exceed the limit, though typically for short periods.Currently, there are 252 living cardinals, with 135 eligible to vote in the upcoming conclave.

These electors come from a wide range of geographical regions, reflecting the global reach of the Catholic Church.According to data from the Vatican’s official list of cardinals, the electors represent 71 countries around the world. Specifically, 53 electors are from Europe, 16 from North America, 4 from Central America, 17 from South America, 18 from Africa, 23 from Asia, and 4 from Oceania. The Oceania region brings together Australia, New Zealand, and numerous islands in the Pacific Ocean.This diverse representation underscores the international nature of the papacy and the Church’s global influence.

Notably, the Ivory Coast has the largest representation from Africa, with two electors. East Africa is also well represented, with five electors in total. Among them are Cardinal Protase Rugambwa of Tabora, Tanzania, Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of South Sudan, Cardinal Antoine Kambanda of Rwanda, and Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. At 79, Cardinal John Njue, the retired Archbishop of Nairobi, Kenya, is also eligible to participate in the conclave.

Uganda currently has one cardinal, Emmanuel Wamala, who, however, is not eligible to vote in the upcoming conclave due to having passed the age of 80. Cardinal Wamala, 98, participated in the 2005 conclave that resulted in the election of Pope Benedict XVI.Italy holds the distinction of having the largest number of electors in the upcoming conclave, with 17 cardinals, reflecting the country’s historical and central role in the Catholic Church.

The United States follows closely with 10 electors.At present, various experts and scholars are offering their opinions and predictions on who might succeed Pope Francis. These speculations often focus on the qualities and backgrounds that would best serve the Church in its next phase, with some potential candidates drawing attention for their leadership experience, theological viewpoints, or geographical representation. However, as always with the conclave, the outcome remains uncertain until the final vote is cast.