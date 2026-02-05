Coca-Cola recognised as top employer for 2026, CEO highlights growth commitment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda has recently earned recognition as a Top Employer for 2026, highlighting its commitment to nurturing a strong, people-focused workplace. The award, presented by the Top Employers Institute, places the company among a select group of leading employers within the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa network and across the continent.

At the regional level, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) was also certified as a Top Employer in Africa for 2026, marking the second consecutive year for the group. Country operations in Uganda, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Tanzania also received national-level recognition, with all markets improving their performance compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Botswana, Kenya, and Mozambique earned certification for the first time.

The Top Employers Institute, which operates in 125 countries and regions, evaluates organisations based on a comprehensive HR Best Practices Survey. This measures performance across six key areas, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning and development, diversity and inclusion, and employee wellbeing.

Emmy Hashakimana, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, said the certification reflects the company’s dedication to professional growth and creating a supportive, purpose-driven environment for employees. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to unparalleled professional growth for our people, providing an exciting journey of learning and development within a passionate, caring team,” Hashakimana said. “We thrive on delivering beloved Coke brands, making a positive impact on communities, and achieving market success together. We invest in our people to foster an inclusive and thriving workplace that accelerates our growth. At CCBA, we don’t hand you a role, we create an opportunity, give you the tools and we challenge you to build a career, to make it yours.”

By combining investment in employee development with operational excellence, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda continues to strengthen its reputation as an employer of choice, aligning workplace culture with long-term growth and shared value creation.