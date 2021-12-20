Clerical immorality worries Rwenzori bishop

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPEDNENT | The Bishop of Rwenzori Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev Reuben Kisembo has called upon the newly ordained priests, deacons and lay leaders to always lead by example in a bid to deter the society from engaging in submissive acts.

The bishop also cautioned the newly ordained priests not to be diverted from their call by worldly things citing the increasing moral decadence in the society. Bishop Kisembo made the appeal shortly after ordaining 123 lay leaders, 17 deacons and 11 priests at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal city on Sunday.

Kisembo maintained that it is a priestly role for the clergy to guide the society from moral decadence and it will be unfortunate if the newly appointed church leaders engage in immorality instead of leading by example. He said that the acts of immorality by the clergy will lead the population to withdraw their trust in the church of God.

The Bishop also called upon the newly consecrated priests, deacons and lay leaders to embrace technology to spread the gospel to the Christian community in the country and the entire globe.

“You’re aware that Covid 19 has ravaged the entire Universe and our country has not been spared, people are scared to congregate for fear of spreading covid 19, therefore I have encouraged the new priests and their counterparts to use the prevailing technology to reach out to other church members and spread the word of God and it is something we are taking serious as church,” Kisembo added.

Kisembo also wants young people especially Senior 4 and 6 leavers to join theological colleges and study to build a strong church foundation.

Reverend Isaac Mwandara, one of the ordained priests told URN that he is happy that the church has been able to conduct the norm, which had been interfered with by covid-19 for two years and that he is happy to start his priesthood role.

Mwandara wants the community to support the newly ordained priests, deacons and lay leaders who have joined their new pastoral roles in various ministries in order to maintain a firm foundation of the church of Christ.

In his Christmas message, the bishop challenged Christians not to engage in crime especially theft, sexual immorality among other indecent behaviors but rather instead celebrate Christmas as Christians who are whole-heartedly prepared to receive the birth of Jesus for redemption purposes.

The ordained servants of the church will be serving in Tooro region, specifically Kyenjojo, Kamwenge, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kitagwenda, Fort portal and Kabarole districts – all under the Rwenzori Diocese.

