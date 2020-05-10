City dwellers turn to public parks to kill boredom

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens of city residents are spending time in public parks citing boredom after spending over five weeks at home because of the corona virus lock down. President, Yoweri Museveni announced a nationwide lock down mid-April this year to stem the spread of corona virus.

The lock down, which started with two weeks, was extended by 21 days before it was against pushed by another two weeks. The extension has forced several city residents into parks to pass time. These include among others Constitutional square also known as City Square, Equatorial park, Centenary Park, Children’s Park-Kamwokya and Pan African Park.

Our reporter visited the parks early this week and found several people passing time. Some of those interviewed said they had decided to come out to meet new people, sleep, play, read and refresh their minds. Some of the people at Constitutional Square were seen sleeping while others were chatting.

At Equatorial Park along Bombo road, some of the people were also seen chatting while another large group was seen seated in front of closed shops. The biggest number of people didn’t have masks.

Choloco Anyai, a resident of Nsambya, who our reporter found resting in Equatorial Park next to her two-year-old child who was drinking water, said she was tired of the psychological torture brought by her extended family members at home.

“I decided to come here to see moving cars as am resting too because there is no peace at home due to absence of food. Everyone is just quarreling,” she said. Emma Mutyaba, a resident of Wandegeya told Uganda Radio Network rudely that he decided to go to the park because of being idle and boredom at home.

Grace Kobusingye, a businesswoman from Wakiso district, said that she had walked from Wakiso with her friends to purchase hardware supplies and other things but decided to rest in the park. She however, said she had forgotten to carry her mask.

Dr. Diana Atwiine, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary cautions people against lowering their guards, saying several people are asymptomatic and don’t have any physical signs of infection. She suspects that some Ugandans are taking the pandemic lightly because Uganda hasn’t registered any corona virus deaths.

Dr. Atwiine says the Health Ministry cannot police everyone to ensure they adhere to the Covid19 preventive guidelines such as wearing face masks in public and physical distancing among others. She says it is up to every Ugandan to be conscious of their lives.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, says police officers are under directives to ensure people in public spaces use face masks.

