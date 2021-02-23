Church school becomes a death trap in Wakiso

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The administrators of Bbira Church of Uganda Primary School in Wakiso sub county of Wakiso district have admitted that the dilapidated, congested school where they pack hundreds of kids in a classroom has become a death trap that may claim the lives of the innocent young ones who are set to resume studies in the unhealthy environment.

They are also worried about the quality of learning they will provide in the unconducive environment where, due to lack of classrooms, they are forced to pack 200 learners in some classrooms.

Mubiru George William, the head teacher says that the school has only 12 classrooms in the four classroom blocks which are too few for a population of over 1,200 leaners.

When he requested for more classroom blocks, teachers and latrine facilities from the district, the school was only lucky to receive a latrine block.

The school is however getting a relief with government’s program of learners resuming their studies in shifts which Mubiru says may favour them. He is however worried that when things turn to normal, congestion in classrooms will be inevitable.

Although the state minister in charge of primary education Rosemary Senninde and the district education officer Fredrick Kiyingi Kinobe are aware of the congestion, the problem has persisted and the solution has hardly made it beyond promises of getting assistance from government.

Betty Ethal Naluyima, the LC5 vice chairperson for Wakiso district observes that in addition to the congestion, the school buildings are much older than expected which is dangerous to the lives of the learners. She is wondering how the school administration will handle the situation when P6 pupils return for their studies on March 1st given the fact that Covid-19 restrictions of social distancing are still to be followed.

Mwanja George William, the focal person of the budgeting desk at Wakiso district education department, says that there is need to adjust the budget not only to have more classrooms constructed for the school but also renovating the old buildings which are about to be washed away by running water.

Asked where they intend to make adjustments in the budget, Mwanja pointed out that there are schools which are scheduled to have new classrooms constructed yet their population is not as big as that of Bbira.

