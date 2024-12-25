Christians asked to embrace the true meaning of Christmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians across the country have been asked to embrace the true meaning of Christmas and desist from involving themselves in immoral acts. Delivering their messages during Christmas day celebrations, religious leaders from across the world said many people instead of reflecting on the birth of Jesus Christ, engage in abhorrent acts such as murder, prostitution, adultery, and the abuse of alcohol among others all of which run contrary to the preaching of Jesus.

At All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu urged Christians to always practice patience and understanding, drawing inspiration from Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus Christ. Kaziimba said Joseph’s decision to accept Mary, who was pregnant under extraordinary circumstances had to care for her and her child with love and responsibility.

Using this example, Kaziimba called on men to reconsider the growing reliance on DNA tests for their children. He rather encouraged them to embrace the children in their care, regardless of biological ties, just as Joseph chose to nurture a child who was not biologically his.

Dr. Kaziimba also urged Christians to consider adopting children living in orphanages as a way of embodying the spirit of Christmas. He noted that while many Christians have been slow to take up this practice, members of the Islamic faith have stepped in, setting an example that is worth following.

On patience, Kaziimba reminded Christians to trust in God’s timing and resist the urge to question His decisions, reaffirming that God never forgets His people. He explained that while earthly desires may take time to materialize as people may wish, they eventually occur at the right moment.

Dr. Kaziimba said this while making reference to Jesus Christ’s ministry, which began over 400 years after earlier prophecies. He said some blessings may even come after one’s lifetime.

For his part, the Kampala Catholic Archbishop Dr Paul Ssemogerere, urged the faithful to hold steadfastly to hope even in moments of affliction, emphasizing that hope is central to spiritual and physical fulfillment.

Delivering his homily during Christmas Mass at Lubaga Cathedral, the Archbishop reflected on the Catholic Church’s theme, “Pilgrims of Hope”, in preparation for the Jubilee Year 2025. Ssemogerere reminded attendees that hope sustains believers on their journey toward salvation. He called upon the faithful to reflect on hope as the foundation of their faith, stating, “Without hope, life itself is empty,” toward

He further drew on the words of Pope St. Leo the Great, declaring: “Today our Savior is born; let us rejoice. Sadness has no place on the birthday of life. No one is excluded from this joy—we all share in it equally.” He urged Christians to cast off their old, sinful nature and embrace renewal, stating, “You are temples of the Holy Spirit. Do not drive away this great Guest or allow yourselves to become slaves to the devil.”

The Archbishop Ssemogerere also called on the faithful to share the joy of Christmas with the sick, prisoners, and those in need. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of essential workers, including healthcare providers, security personnel, and others who ensure a safe and joyous festive season.

During the Mass, a brief power outage plunged the cathedral into darkness, creating a solemn moment of silence. When power was restored, the Archbishop resumed his homily, urging congregants to remain united in faith and hope.

While finishing his homily, the Archbishop criticized irresponsible behaviors such as littering and environmental degradation, urging parents to use the school holidays to teach their children the values of responsibility and respect for nature.

Rt. Rev. Moses Banja, the Bishop of Namirembe diocese , has appealed to the government to strengthen and enforce laws that prohibit human rights violations. Speaking during his first Christmas service at Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, Bishop Banja reflected on the humble birth of Jesus Christ, emphasizing that it should inspire humility and peace among those charged with the protection of the rights of Ugandans.

He said a country that doesn’t treat all its people equally cannot prosper.”Let us visit those in prison and those who cannot access life’s necessities. Let us give support to those who have been displaced by wars, landslides, land grabbing, human trafficking, corruption, poverty, and injustices. We call upon the government of Uganda to strengthen and enforce laws that address these issues,” Bishop Banja said.

He urged believers to shun selfishness and indifference and instead embrace compassion and care for marginalized communities. “The circumstances of Jesus Christ’s birth underscore God’s call to humility, regardless of our status. Jesus’ birth serves as an invitation to live humbly and learn from His example. This birth is good news for all people, transcending color, age, and social standing. It reminds those in positions of power to support and uplift those who suffer,” – Bishop Banja said.

He further observed that Jesus’ birth was intended to bring peace to the world yet the world he said, has descended into violence, with individuals killing others for power. “The world has witnessed devastating conflicts, resulting in loss of life in countries such as Israel, Russia, Ukraine, Palestine, and South Sudan, among others. Yet, the Prince of Peace has come, and our fervent prayers are for total peace to prevail across the globe,” Banja noted.

The Namirembe Bishop has also urged the faithful to observe and protect the environment, which was entrusted to humanity to live in peacefully and enjoy. His call to action is prompted by the recent devastating disasters that have struck various parts of the country and the world at large.

At Miracle Center Cathedral, Senior Pastor Robert Kayanja expressed concern over the diminishing regard for Christmas, with some questioning its significance. He criticized trends, particularly actors in the West, where “Merry Christmas” is increasingly replaced by “Happy Holidays.” Pastor Kayanja argued that despite these efforts to downplay Christmas, it remains a day that uniquely brings together people from all corners of the world.

From Kigezi, Christians were asked to use this Christmas and New Year festivities by avoiding evil acts, and sharing love instead of hatred and enmity, for them to live in a peaceful society. While preaching at St. Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama, in Kabale district, Gaddie Akanjuna, Bishop of Kigezi Diocese said that some Christians tend to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in the form of drinking alcohol and fornication but they forget that such acts are ungodly. Akanjuna also condemns acts of murder that he said are rampant these days across the country.

From Kisoro district, Godfrey Mbitse, Bishop of Muhabura Diocese preaching at St. Andrew’s Cathedral Seseme, echoed the same message like that of Bishop Akanjuna adding that people must understand the true meaning of Christmas. He said it’s outrageous that acts like murder, prostitution and rape are more rampant on Christmas than any other day.

From Rukungiri district, Onesimus Asiimwe, the Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese asked wealthy Christians to share with the needy especially the sick as well as inmates like the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party Presidential flag bearer as a sign of love that Jesus and God wants.

At Our Lady of Good Shepherd Rushoroza Cathedral Parish in Kabale district, Calist Rubaramira, the Bishop of Kabale diocese asked Christians to use this Christmas and turn back to God by repenting all their sins.

From Soroti diocese, the Bishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Kosea Odongo cautioned Christians against making decisions without first thinking about them. While delivering his Christmas sermon at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Soroti City, Bishop Odongo asked the aspirants in the 2026 general elections to first weigh in their chances before offering themselves for elections. The Bishop also urged his flock not to overindulge in alcohol during this festive season as this discredits the essence of Christmas.

“Live soberly and in righteousness. Christmas is not for beer or living a life of sin but a celebration of life through Christ, whose birth reconciles us with God the Father,” he said. From Kitgum, the Bishop of the diocese Rt. Rev. Wilson Kitara called on Christians to desist from immorality during and after the Christmas celebrations.

In his Christmas sermon delivered at All Saints Cathedral Church in Kitgum, Bishop Kitara cautioned Christians against engaging in unholy acts during the festive season. “During Christmas celebrations, most Christians tend to forget about the way of the cross and instead engage themselves in doing unholy things,” Bishop Kitara said. “As Christians, we must first ask ourselves whether the food, drinks and walks we attend give glory to God.”

Bishop Kitara emphasized the importance of Christians reflecting on their actions and ensuring that they align with the teachings of Jesus Christ. “Christmas is a time for celebration, but it is also a time for reflection,” he said. “Let us use this opportunity to examine our lives and ensure that we are living according to the will of God.”

The Christmas sermon was attended by the first Bishop of Kitgum Diocese, Bishop Emeritus Macleod Baker Ochola, who had just returned from the United Kingdom where he had undergone medical treatment. Bishop Kitara took the opportunity to ask Christians to continue praying for Bishop Emeritus Ochola’s health and well-being.

Bishop Emeritus Ochola thanked President Yoweri Museveni for the support he had received, particularly for facilitating his medical treatment in the United Kingdom.”I am grateful to President Museveni for his kindness and support,” Bishop Ochola said. “I am also thankful to the Christians of Kitgum Diocese for their prayers and well-wishes during my illness.”

From Busoga, the Bishop of Busoga East diocese, Rt. Rev. Paul Suubi called upon congregants to joyously maneuver through challenging situations without fear as it showcases the relevance of the birth of Christ Jesus to humanity. Suubi said that the world is a challenging place with many difficulties ranging from financial distress, disease, and endless disappointments in life, among other inadequacies, however, the birth of the Christ should be a ray of hope to light up their lives.

Suubi said that there are people who have braved through life challenges and lived victorious lives after these struggles, therefore, he encouraged all individuals to patiently endure their pains as they hope for celebratory moments in the future. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Busoga, Dr. Joseph Muvawala who delivered the Kyabazinga’s message challenged parents to defeat all odds and bring up morally upright children.

Muvawala noted that the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ should remind parents about their responsibility of raising outright children as such morals are a clear indication of a biblically progressive family. The Bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese, Rt. Rev. Reuben Kisembo, condemned the increasing number of teenage pregnancies in the Toro sub-region, urging immediate action from local and national authorities.

Speaking during a Christmas service at St. John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal, Bishop Kisembo described the situation as “heartbreaking” and highlighted the socio-economic factors fueling this crisis.He encouraged young girls to emulate the example of Mother Mary, who upheld sexual purity until marriage. Statistics revealed in August last year by Kabarole District showed that 702 teenage pregnancies were reported within six months, underscoring the magnitude of the issue in the region.

Bishop Kisembo also called for a fair and transparent process in Uganda’s 2026 general elections. He urged political leaders to create a level playing field, emphasizing that democracy thrives when all citizens have equal opportunities to participate. “Let’s work together for a just and equitable electoral process,” Bishop Kisembo stressed, adding that fairness in elections builds trust and strengthens democracy.

