Choosing the best car rental for your self-drive adventure in Rwanda

TOURISM TIPS | THE INDEPENDENT | Going on a safari in Rwanda offers you a unique chance to see wildlife in flesh. Whether you want to see the Big Five or want to witness the Great Migration, there is a choice for every traveler. A safari in Akagera or Volcanoes National Park is one way you can track wild animals and marvel at their beauty and power.

You can safari book a gorilla and enjoy Game drives as well in the park for a unique chance to see the animals up close. Compared to zoos where the animals are caged, park animals move around freely so the guide’s experience ensures that you get a great deal of knowledge about them and get an opportunity to spot them.

A good safari trip can not be complete or memorable if you have the wrong car. A number of Car rentals in Rwanda offer a variety of vehicles/fleets that you can choose from for your safari depending on your travel needs. It is highly recommended to hire a 4×4 vehicle due to its ability to maneuver even the roughest of terrains and poorest of roads; which are common in the parks.

For a safari trip in Rwanda, you’ll want a sturdy and reliable vehicle that can handle the country’s rugged terrain.

Here are some top picks:

The 4×4 Toyota RAV4

This is a popular choice for safari adventures and off-road excursions and also very good for urban trips. It is an All-wheel Drive (AWD) with a 4×4 capacity. It’s ground clearance of 8.1 inches(206mm) makes it suitable for navigating bumpy and rough roads easily.

The Rav4 has good safety features for example the Toyota safety sense 2.0 which includes an adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. It has a sitting capacity of 5 people meaning it is ideal for a small group/family. Its cargo space isn’t that big so you don’t need to carry so much luggage. It is fuel efficient, consuming 9.0L per 100kmwhich makes it ideal for long distance travels.

The 4×4 Toyota RAV4 is a reliable and capable vehicle for safari adventures, offering a good balance of off-road capability, safety features, and interior comfort. However, it’s essential to note that the RAV4 is not as rugged or specialized as some other 4×4 vehicles, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser or Land Rover Defender. It is also one of the cheapest vehicles models to hire for a Rwanda self-drive safari adventure.

The 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser Hard Top

This is a rugged and reliable vehicle, well-suited for off-road adventures and safari expeditions. The 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser Hard Top is a highly capable and durable vehicle, well-suited for demanding off-road applications. It has a strong engine of 4.5L V8 turbo-diesel, robust 6-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission, and impressive ground clearance of 9.1 inches. It is a Four-wheel drive (4×4) making it an excellent choice for safari adventures and expedition travel.

This Land cruiser has a sitting capacity of 5-7 people with cargo space of about 53.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats making it suitable for travellers with a lot of luggage. It has basic AM/FM radio with CD player, or optional touchscreen display with navigation.

The vehicle also has multiple airbags including driver, passenger, and side airbags.

The extended 4×4 Toyota Land cruiser hard top

This has the same engine power, ground clearance and speed as the Toyota 4×4 Land cruiser hard top. The only difference is that this one has a higher sitting capacity and cargo space. This car can seat up to 8 people with enough leg space. It usually has 2 spare tyres, a mini fridge, AC, and a lift jack.

The luxury land cruiser V8

Who said you can’t go on a safari in a luxurious car? The Luxury Land Cruiser V8 is a high-end version of the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser, offering unparalleled comfort, sophistication, and off-road capability making it an ideal choice for high-end safari adventures or luxury expeditions on a Rwanda car hire.

It has a premium leather-trimmed interior, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, 14-speaker JBL premium audio system and navigation system with 9-inch touchscreen display.

The Luxury Land Cruiser V8 offers an unmatched blend of luxury, comfort, and off-road capability. Its safety features include 7 airbags with the driver’s knee airbag and side airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), Vehicle stability control (VSC) with traction control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and a lane departure warning system.

Prado TZ with a rooftop tent.

The Toyota Prado TZ with a rooftop tent is a fantastic option for a mix of car rental and camping on a self-drive adventure. This setup offers a comfortable and convenient way to explore the country’s beautiful national parks and wildlife reserves.

The Toyota Prado TZ is a reliable and sturdy vehicle, well-suited for off-road driving and navigating rough terrain. When paired with a rooftop tent, it provides a spacious and comfortable living space, perfect for camping under the stars.

Other cars you can consider for your tour in Rwanda include:

Toyota Landcruiser GX

4×4 Toyota Prado(sun roof)

Toyota Prado TX

Super custom

Keep in mind that prices of these cars may vary depending on the rental company, season, and location. Be sure to research and compare prices to find the best option for your needs and budget.

When choosing a rental company, look for ones that offer well-maintained vehicles, experienced drivers or guides, and flexible rental rates.