Chinese netizens welcome influx of ‘TikTok refugees’

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese internet users on a popular social networking platform have noticed a sudden influx of foreign newcomers who claim to have migrated from TikTok due to concerns about a potential ban by the U.S. government within the week.

On Xiaohongshu, a Chinese platform with combined features of Instagram and Pinterest, hashtags such as #TikTokRefugee have garnered hundreds of thousands of posts from accounts mostly registered in the United States.

The surge in activity has propelled Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote abroad, to the top of the U.S. Apple app store download rankings within just a few days.

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance but operated independently, has approximately 170 million users in the United States, nearly half that country’s population.

Washington has sought to ban TikTok for many years, citing unfounded national security concerns and alleged risks to data privacy. It faces a possible ban on Jan. 19 as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on enforcing a law that could either ban TikTok or force ByteDance to sell it to an American firm.

While anxiously waiting for the outcome, some content creators did not waste time laughing at the proposed ban and the irony it has created.

“They tried to ban TikTok (for national security concerns), so everybody now goes to an actual Chinese app,” said a self-claimed “TikTok refugee” on Xiaohongshu, via a short video post.

“TikTok refugees are migrating to legitimate Chinese apps to willingly give their data directly,” another post said on X in a sarcastic tone.

The proposed ban is not an isolated case. In recent years, an increasing number of Chinese tech companies, including Huawei and DJI, have been unfairly targeted by Washington — which rolled out a slew of measures to restrict their presence.

“U.S. TikTok users are voting with their feet,” said Lyu Xiang, a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization.

“This demonstrates that suppressing normal business activities of non-U.S. companies is unpopular, as such actions by U.S. politicians are harming the immediate interests of the American public,” he added.

Lyu suggested that Washington should instead adopt an open mindset, ensure fair competition, and encourage U.S. companies to innovate in creating products that meet the evolving demands of American users for social networking.

WELCOMED IN CHINA

“TikTok refugees” have been warmly received by Xiaohongshu users, who shared photos and videos with these newcomers, offering food and travel tips, while even providing free language lessons, given that the app’s content is predominantly in Chinese.

Founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu initially focused on shopping tips but has evolved into a comprehensive lifestyle platform, blending social media and e-commerce. Users can share content and purchase products directly through the app, creating a seamless shopping experience.

“Welcome you to join us in this vibrant and colorful community,” said a Xiaohongshu user who works as an English interpreter in Beijing.

“Let’s start the new journey with Chinese food,” posted another user from Sichuan, introducing the southwestern province’s signature food recipes.

As conversations deepened, some Chinese students began seeking help with their English homework — and help they did receive.

A “TikTok refugee” named “Rosie_in_Wonderland” said Xiaohongshu is very similar to TikTok in making content and easy to do, and she hopes to find her community soon like she did on TikTok.

“You are not refugees. You all are explorers. Welcome to the new world,” said another Xiaohongshu user who lives in China. Enditem