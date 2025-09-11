Chinese flying vehicle receives flight permit in UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE | Xinhua | “Land Aircraft Carrier,” a flying car developed by Chinese flying car company XPENG AEROHT, on Wednesday received a special flight permit in Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The certification ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and member of the UAE Supreme Council, Zhang Yiming, Chinese ambassador to the UAE, and other senior officials.

The special flight permit was presented to Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT, who said the UAE’s open innovation environment provides an ideal platform for validating flying car technology.

During the event, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with XPENG AEROHT to collaborate on flight testing certification and scenario applications, and to promote flying cars in such fields as government transport, tourism and emergency rescue.

Esmaeel Al Blooshi, director general of the transport authority, said that integrating Chinese flying vehicle technology enhances the UAE’s position in global smart mobility and low-carbon transportation, serving as a demonstration for the Middle East.

The “Land Aircraft Carrier” is a fully electric aircraft equipped with an intelligent large display and a single-stick control system. It supports both automatic and manual operation modes. Its advanced flight control system enhances operational safety, and its low noise levels along with environmentally friendly features make it well-suited for urban applications.

The UAE has been actively promoting low-altitude economic development and implementing policies to attract global companies in the smart transportation sector. ■