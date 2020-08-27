China urges U.S. to stop military provocations

Beijing, China | XINHUA | The Chinese military opposes and is not afraid of the U.S. side’s recent escalating provocations against China, a spokesman said Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comments at a press conference in response to a media question about the U.S. military’s recent provocative moves around China, including sending warplanes and holding naval exercises.

Some U.S. politicians, in pursuit of their selfish interests, are sparing no effort to undermine the relations between the two countries and the two militaries, and are even attempting to create incidents or military conflicts, Wu said.

These misdeeds, with no regard to the lives and safety of personnel of both sides, the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the call for peace from people around the world, are extremely unpopular, he added.

Wu said the Chinese military will resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as the peace and stability in the region and the world.

He urged those U.S. politicians to understand the reality, act with reason, stop provocations and help put the relations between the two countries and the two militaries back on the right track.

