CHEPTEGEI SHATTERS 10,000M WORLD RECORD!

Valencia, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Joshua Cheptegei confirmed he is the new king of long distance running by adding the 10,000m World record to his 5,000m world record, the World Cross Country and World Championships titles.

Long distance ace Cheptegei on Wednesday night smashed the 26:17.53 mark set by Kenenisa Bekele in Brussels 15 years ago, with a stunning 26:11.00 run over 25 laps at the NN Valencia World Record Day.

Before the race, former great Gebrselassie remarked, “he really is a superstar. He’s a gifted athlete, and simply, he’s the best. I have seen it – not just his 5000 metres in Monaco. I worry that if he runs under 26 minutes it will be very difficult for others to break it.”

Cheptegei did not run below 26 minutes, but all signs is that braking that barrier will be in Cheptegei’s sights in the near future.

Earlier, Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women’s 5000m world record

Gidey’s winning time of 14:06.62 took almost five seconds off the previous world 5000m record, set by fellow Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in Oslo in 2008.

Joshua Cheptegei’s 10,000m World Record Splits

1K: 2:37

2K: 5:15

3K: 7:52

4K: 10:29

5K: 13:07

*pacer drops out and he’s solo after*

6K: 15:45

7K: 18:22

8K: 20:59

9K: 23:36

10K: 26:11

