Chaos at Supreme court after Bobi Wine ruling

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed Robert Kyagulanyi’s election petition withdrawal with no costs attached, attempts by a judge to deliver a minority report ended embarrassingly as her colleagues walked out on her.

Justice Esther Kisakye, a supreme court judge and member of the bench hearing the election petition, accused the Chief Justice Owiny Dollo of confiscating her file with a minority ruling.

As she decided to address the press, her microphone was switched off, and security asked everyone to leave the court.

