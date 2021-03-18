Thursday , March 18 2021
Chaos at Supreme court after Bobi Wine ruling

The Independent March 18, 2021

ONCE TOGETHER: The Supreme Court was split today, with Kisakye failing to deliver her ruling.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed Robert Kyagulanyi’s election petition withdrawal with no costs attached, attempts by a judge to deliver a minority report ended embarrassingly as her colleagues walked out on her.

Justice Esther Kisakye, a supreme court judge and member of the bench hearing the election petition, accused the Chief Justice Owiny Dollo of confiscating her file with a minority ruling.

As she decided to address the press, her microphone was switched off, and security asked everyone to leave the court.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

