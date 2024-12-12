CHAN 2025: CAF gives Kenya hope of retaining hosting rights

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | CAF Host Country Manager Kabelo Bosilong has assured Kenyans that their co-hosting rights for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025 remain intact despite concerns over stadium readiness.

Speculation emerged earlier this week, suggesting that CAF might revoke Kenya’s hosting rights and award them to Rwanda. This followed an inspection of key facilities, including the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani (60,000 seats) and Nyayo National Stadium (30,000 seats), both undergoing renovations.

Local media reported that CAF expressed doubts about Kenya’s preparedness to meet the December 31 deadline for venue completion. Subsequently, reports started emerging indicating that Rwanda was picked to replace Kenya and use its Amahoro stadium instead.

Unlike Uganda and Tanzania, which each boast a FIFA/CAF-approved stadium, Kenya currently lacks a facility that meets international standards. Reports indicate that CAF gave Kenya until December 31 to ensure its readiness, following an inspection last week.

However, CAF’s host country manager for Kenya, Kabelo Bosilong, told the media that he has also had rumours on social media that CAF has given the hosting rights to Rwanda but assured the Kenyans that the governing body is committed to ensuring that the tournament will take place in the countries that it was intended to take place.

East Africa was awarded the CHAN 2025 hosting rights to serve as a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania are set to co-host. The CHAN tournament will act as a benchmark for assessing the region’s readiness for the larger event.

At the time of winning the CHAN bid, Kenya lacked CAF-approved stadiums for international matches. The country committed to preparing at least two venues in time for the tournament.

CHAN, which began in 2009, is unique in that it features players who exclusively compete in their national leagues, distinguishing it from AFCON, which includes players from international leagues.

Nicholas Musonye, the Chairperson of Kenya’s Local Organizing Committee equally assured the government and the continental soccer governing body that they will meet the deadline to have their stadiums ready and also deliver a better AFCON.

In Kenya, besides Kasarani and Nyayo, other facilities earmarked as training grounds for CHAN teams include Police Sacco Stadium, Ulinzi Complex, MISC Annex, and Kenya Academy of Sports grounds.

Meanwhile, this comes just days after Uganda which is co-hosting the tournament with Kenya and Tanzania entered into a $129 million agreement with Egypt’s SAMCO National Construction Company to construct the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City.

This marked Uganda’s second major stadium project in recent months. In June, the Ministry of Education and Sports contracted M/S SUMMA, a Turkish company, to construct the 20,000-seat Hoima Multi-Purpose Stadium.

Besides Hoima Stadium, the Ugandan government recently partnered with Kyambogo University to upgrade one of its football pitches into a modern training facility. The project, costing 14.3 billion Ugandan shillings, will include natural grass, floodlights, and an irrigation system.

Currently, Uganda has only one CAF-approved stadium, the Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) which is expected to be used for the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which will take place between 01 – 24 February 2025.

According to Ogwang, while there is only one said ready for use, he anticipates that by the beginning of the tournament, the country will have at least four training facilities ready for use.

“For purposes of CHAN, we are only going to use Namboole, and four additional training facilities, there are a few pitfalls, but we are working to ensure that by 1st February 2025, we will have all facilities ready for use,” Ogwang said

