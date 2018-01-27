Saturday , January 27 2018
Airtel
Home / AFRICA / Chad president reshuffles ministers

Chad president reshuffles ministers

The Independent January 27, 2018 AFRICA Leave a comment 145 Views

N’Djamena, Chad | AFP | Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno on Friday evening reshuffled the government, including the replacement of its public security minister, officials said.

In office since a reshuffle on December 25, public security minister Amadai Abdelkerim is to be replaced by Ahmat Mahamat Bachir, it was announced on national radio.

Bachir held the strategic position from 2014 until he was replaced in late December.

Mahamat Moctar Ali was appointed public service minister, taking over from Mahamat Allahou Taher, according to the radio.

No explanation was given for the new appointments, which come amid public anger over austerity measures imposed by the government in a bid to cope with a severe economic recession.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved