CEOs challenged to practice legacy leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The CEO Apprenticeship Program (CAP) continues to offer insightful knowledge and training capacity for the next generation leaders in Uganda facilitated by the CEO Summit Uganda. The 8 th of November saw 20 senior leaders graduate from the 12 th CAP program with a task to lead with a legacy mindset. This was during a commissioning event at Four Points by Sheraton Kampala.

CAP, a premier leadership development initiative, equips CEOs and high-ranking executives with the tools needed to drive innovation, lead transformative change, and inspire sustainable growth within their organizations. It involves intensive module training designed for CEOs, captains of industry, and senior leaders in both top and middle management levels in the corporate and business arena in areas of strategy, wealth creation, leadership, and governance roots. This year, the graduation ran under the theme, “Why Legacy Leadership Matters.”

Each year presents a different learning experience which is sighted in the modules. Stephen Mukasa, Managing Director, CEO Summit Uganda encouraged different institutions to send in many of their leaders in order to reap from the benefits of exquisite training as well as proper mentorship which is unpacked from the various modules.

He said, “These modules have impacted many of the senior leaders and CEOs who join the CEO Apprenticeship Program and the differentiation in terms of leadership qualities acquired such as active listening, soft skills, and values is quite evident.”

This particular cohort of the CAP program saw graduates from institutions such as Uganda Airlines, NEXT Media, Centenary Bank, Cipla QCIL, FINCA Bank Uganda among others who travelled to Nairobi and South Africa where they interacted with leaders in different capacities who shared first hand experiences on best practices, leadership challenges, creating work-life balance, and the importance of seeking out knowledge in relation to industry trends.

The Nairobi module offered participants insights on authentic leadership facilitated by Breakthrough Leadership Transformation Group while the Cape Town module was led by Busara Leadership Partners offered sessions on strategic governance and innovative leadership approaches.

John Kasangaki, head of Human Resource at Uganda Airlines and a CAP President of the 2024 cohort was honored and immensely proud of attending the CEO Apprenticeship Program citing that the nuggets he attained from the program will impact his leadership style.

“There were 40 plus topics and that’s almost a law degree; we had 8 industry visits with Roofings, Cipla QCIL, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), in different fields who encouraged precision and the importance of paying attention to detail,” Kasangaki recounted.

He further expounded on their trips to Nairobi and Cape Town, South Africa which in total exposed the cohort to 40 companies. He said, “The teams in these companies were receptive with knowledgeable staff who shared information on best practices, self-awareness, the integration of AI with daily tasks among others.”

In addition, the intensive training and tasks given to the apprentices encouraged them to research and be cognizant of current industry trends and time. This is a good initiative which is a starting point for leaders in senior and management capacities to be a part of.

Charles Mudiwa, Managing Director of DFCU Bank while giving his keynote address emphasized the importance of legacy leadership which imparts a footprint among staff or people affected by one’s leadership.

He said, “The thing about being a leader, how you work with the people around is the legacy you create daily and the footprint that you will leave behind.”

He further implored the attendees to continuously aim to be better and learn as much as they can irrespective of their age or responsibilities as it easy to get laid back and procrastinate tasks resulting into poor leadership traits. Such a reminder is key for great leadership in the job environment which affects many people and harmonizes all workspace levels.

The CEO Summit Uganda is ready for registration for the 2025 CEO Apprenticeship Program and welcomes a new cohort of senior executives committed to shaping the future encouraging Ugandan top professionals to gain exposure, knowledge and real-life practical skills to help them lead with purpose and determination.