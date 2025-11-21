Centenary Bank wins big at Digital Impact Awards Africa 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank has once again affirmed its position as a leading digital-first financial institution after scooping four major accolades at the Digital Impact Awards Africa (DIAA) 2025, one of the continent’s most prestigious platforms celebrating digital excellence and financial innovation.

The Bank walked away with top honors in the categories of Digital Brand of the Year, Digital Banking Excellence and Banking Innovation Excellence, all being gold awards, while securing a diamond award for Community/MFI Banking Excellence.

The wins reflect Centenary Bank’s continued investment in digital transformation, customer-centric innovation, and financial inclusion through technology.

Speaking about the achievement, Micheal Bulyerali, Manager of Digital Marketing and Communications, said, “This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our commitment to delivering simple, secure, and transformative digital banking solutions. Over the past years, we have focused on reimagining how our customers interact with the bank, whether through mobile, agent banking or our online platforms such as internet Banking. These awards demonstrate that our digital strategy is truly empowering millions of Ugandans every day.”

The Bank has several digital transaction channels, including the CenteMobile App, internet Banking, CenteAgents, and the recently launched service in partnership with Interswitch, the Interswitch Quick Teller Agent Service. This service aims to improve financial inclusion in the country by expanding access to banking services through Interswitch’s Quickteller agent network, bringing financial services closer to communities in both urban and rural areas.

Commenting on the milestone, Beatrice Lugalambi, the General Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing, applauded the Bank’s customers and partners. She said, “Winning four awards at the Digital Impact Awards Africa is humbling and inspiring. It speaks of the trust our customers place in us and of the effort of our team, which continues to innovate with purpose. It also aligns with our vision as a Bank, to be the preferred provider for innovative financial solutions, especially in microfinance. These awards belong to the people we serve.”

Centenary Bank remains committed to accelerating Uganda’s financial inclusion agenda by championing innovation, strengthening digital security, and building products that respond to the evolving needs of customers across all segments.