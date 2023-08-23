Centenary Bank in financial literacy training

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank is commemorating 40 years of transformative banking services. As part of the celebrations, the bank embarked on a series of training sessions aimed at empowering educators in financial literacy across various regions.

The bank’s initiative to empower educators in financial literacy has been met with an enthusiastic response across the regions of Uganda.

Educators from a number of educational institutions actively participated, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing financial literacy among students while contributing to the country’s development. “We are humbled to witness the positive response from educators,” remarked Joseph Balikuddembe the Executive Director of Centenary Bank said.