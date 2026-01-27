Centenary Bank champions youth empowerment at Nakulabye Parish Youth Conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development as it actively participated in a Youth Conference organized by Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, Nakulabye Parish Youth Apostolate. The conference is an engagement platform bringing together young people, policymakers, development partners, and the private sector to shape conversations around economic inclusion, innovation, and livelihoods.

Officials said that the bank’s participation reflected its long-standing belief that Uganda’s youth are not just beneficiaries of development but key drivers of the country’s social and economic transformation.

As part of the Centenary Group, the Bank has embedded youth empowerment at the heart of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda, focusing on financial inclusion, skills development, and access to affordable finance. As of June 2025, youth accounted for 1.1 million customers, representing 34% of the bank’s total customer base, demonstrating the scale at which Centenary Bank continues to respond to the financial needs and aspirations of young people across the country.

Through tailored financial literacy programs, the bank reached over 23,700 youth during the year, equipping them with knowledge on saving, responsible borrowing, agribusiness financing, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the conference, Fabian Kasi, Managing Director, Centenary Bank, highlighted the bank’s role in supporting youth enterprise development through strategic partnerships, including its participation in the Government of Uganda Youth Venture Capital Fund and collaboration with Kampala Capital City Authority to on-lend youth venture capital funds to eligible entrepreneurs in Kampala.

“We firmly believe that when you empower the youth, you unlock the transformation of families, communities, and the entire nation. That is why Centenary Bank has deliberately invested in programs that expand opportunities for young people. We shall continue supporting the young people with financial education and development to help their dreams thrive,” he said.

These initiatives have enabled young business owners to access affordable credit, expand operations, and create jobs within their communities. The bank also continues to support young women entrepreneurs through the World Bank-supported GROW Project, which enhances access to finance and productivity for women-led enterprises.

Beyond finance, Centenary Bank’s youth agenda extends to community and skills development. Through refugee-focused financial inclusion trainings, education and vocational skills investments by the Centenary Group Foundation, and community initiatives such as support to children’s homes, the Bank continues to address social barriers that limit youth potential. These interventions align with the Bank’s broader sustainability strategy, which positions Centenary Bank as a leader in inclusive growth and responsible banking.

Rev. Father Joseph Mukiibi who led the Holy Mass, commended Centenary Bank for its dedicated service to the community and its commitment to corporate social responsibility. He encouraged young people to open accounts with Centenary Bank to develop saving habits highlighting that savings lays a strong foundation for future investments.

Officials said participation in the Youth Conference underscored Centenary Bank’s commitment to listening to young people, amplifying their voices, and co-creating solutions that respond to real economic challenges.

“As Uganda’s leading microfinance bank, Centenary Bank remains focused on empowering the next generation with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities needed to build resilient businesses, sustainable livelihoods, and a more inclusive future for all.”