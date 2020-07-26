Catholic church celebrates 27 years of Kabaka’s coronation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has appealed to Ugandans to always appreciate the historical role played by Buganda Kingdom in the formation and development of the modern day Pearl of Africa- Uganda.

Lwanga made the appeal during the sermon at Rubaga Cathedral today as the catholic church joined the Kingdom and its well-wishers to commemorate the 27th Anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi. About 30 people gathered in the church.

Represented by Rev. Dr. Fr Pius Male the Kampala archdiocesan, chancellor Lwanga elaborated the historical aspects involving former Kings of Buganda such as Ssekabaka Muteesa I who welcomed missionaries and also wrote to the queen of England calling for help to develop Uganda.

He noted that Ugandans should be proud of every part of this country regardless of the different indigenous tribes.

The archbishop also expressed concern over what he calls the dying dream of Ssekabaka Muteesa I which is being shuttered by increase in evils like political corruption, violence, criminality and desire for quick fixes among the populace.

He said that this is not only harming the country’s image, but also depicts the shortfall in people’s faith hence requiring the church to provide a plausible solution as soon as possible.

The prime minister of Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga was represented by the Kindgom spokesperson and minister of Information Noah Kiyimba.

Mayiga highlighted some of the things the Kabaka has achieved since his coronation 27 years ago like; promoting agriculture through growing cash crops like coffee, fighting killer diseases like HIV/AIDS, syphilis and creating employment for the youth among others.

******

URN