Cars stuck near proposed Lubowa hospital as floods hit Entebbe road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe road was temporarily cut off this afternoon after heavy afternoon rains left a valley, next to the proposed International Specialized Hospital Uganda at Zana-Lubowa, flooded.

Water and mud, mainly from the cleared hill where the hospital will be built, flooded the Entebbe road causing delays, as only heavy cars were able to cross the point of the flooding.

Government early this year approved a loan Guarantee of 379 million USD to Finasi/ROKO for the construction of Specialized Hospital, whose initial works have started.

The project has however been marred with controversies. Recently, ROKO, one of the project partners said that it was being unfairly kicked out in favour of a new company, Power China Guizhou Engineering Co, Ltd. ROKO has since run to court seeking to cancel the move by FINASI international FZC chaired by Enrica Pinnet.

