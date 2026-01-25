Canadian PM calls for ‘buy Canadian’ in response to Trump’s new tariff threat

OTTAWA | Xinhua | Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday called for “buy Canadian” and “build Canadian” in response to a new tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney published a pre-taped video on his personal social media account about buying and building Canadian to combat economic threats from other countries.

“With our economy under threat from abroad. Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control,” Carney said at the beginning of the video.

Though Carney did not mention the United States directly, the prime minister said: “We can’t control what other nations do. We can be our own best customer. We’ll buy Canadian. We’ll build Canadian.”

Trump on Saturday threatened to slap a 100 percent tariff on Canadian goods coming into the United States. ■