Canadian PM calls for ‘buy Canadian’ in response to Trump’s new tariff threat

The Independent January 25, 2026

OTTAWA | Xinhua |  Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday called for “buy Canadian” and “build Canadian” in response to a new tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney published a pre-taped video on his personal social media account about buying and building Canadian to combat economic threats from other countries.

“With our economy under threat from abroad. Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control,” Carney said at the beginning of the video.

Though Carney did not mention the United States directly, the prime minister said: “We can’t control what other nations do. We can be our own best customer. We’ll buy Canadian. We’ll build Canadian.”

Trump on Saturday threatened to slap a 100 percent tariff on Canadian goods coming into the United States. ■

